Aston Villa are reportedly in the market for a new "versatile forward" and PSV Eindhoven star, Malik Tillman, is a firm target, though a January transfer may be difficult to finalize, reveals the Daily Mail.

Villa have evidently felt the pressure of balancing domestic football with the Champions League - they currently sit ninth in the table, far below their emphatic fourth-place finish from last term. There's still plenty of time to climb back up the ranks, and the upcoming January transfer window will be a vital opportunity for Unai Emery to bolster with quality in key positions, including in attack. A new forward signing has been mooted at Villa Park sometime now, and PSV's Tillman fits the bill particularly well, but fans may have to wait a little longer for a reinforcement in this area.

Villa Chasing Versatile Forward Signing Amid Tillman Interest

The club may be forced to wait until the summer for such an incoming

As per the Daily Mail, Emery is in need of a versatile forward to help bulk up the squad depth in attacking areas, and the club have been linked to a number of options. Tillman is a firm target for the Villans, but his performances in the Eredivisie have attracted plenty of suitors, including Tottenham and Manchester United, according to GMS sources.

Malik Tillman's 2024/25 Eredivisie statistics Appearances 17 Goals 7 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.55 Key passes per 90 1.91 Successful take-ons per 90 1.84

It is believed that a deal for Tillman as early as January may be too difficult to finalize, however, and Villa may be forced to hold on to their cash until summer. He certainly fits the criteria, regardless, and Mauricio Pochettino has previously heaped praise on the 22-year-old, previously describing him as "unbelievable" and "similar to Dele Alli".

Meanwhile, Lille forward Jonathan David has also been identified as an alternative versatile addition to the attack, but a January move for the Canadian also remains unlikely. Moreover, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are also monitoring the 24-year-old's situation, which could make a deal difficult.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024