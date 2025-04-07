Aston Villa could look to oust some of Europe's biggest clubs to the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande, according to reports - with Villans boss Unai Emery keen to 'spend big' to land the prodigy.

Diomande is one of football's best young defenders, having piqued the interest of various clubs around the continent, but the Champions League outfit could look to steal a march by offering the Portuguese champions a deal that they can't turn down in a bid to trump any other interested parties.

Report: Aston Villa 'Eyeing Move' for Diomande

The young defender could make his way to Villa Park

The report by Football Insider states that Aston Villa are lining up an 'ambitious' move for Sporting star Diomande after his incredible breakthrough in the Portuguese capital.

Ousmane Diomande's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 4th Clearances Per Game 2.5 1st Aerials Won Per Game 2.7 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =1st Match rating 6.86 11th

It's thought that the Portuguese outfit will accept a fee of £50million for the Ivorian this summer, and although some of the Premier League's top sides are after him this summer, Diomande could be on his way to the west Midlands with Unai Emery looking to land a young centre-back option with Diego Carlos having departed in the January transfer window.

Diomande is only 21, though he's already featured in 92 games for the club in all competitions - and that experience at such a young age is a huge plus for any club wanting to land the defender, who has been dubbed 'unbelievable' for his recent performances. Diomande has just two years left on his deal, and so Sporting could look to maximise any profit they earn for the star whom they signed two years ago before his contract runs down to just a year left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ousmane Diomande has eight caps for the Ivory Coast.

Axel Disasi has filled in for Carlos after his deadline day loan move from Chelsea, but there are question marks over whether that will become a permanent deal in the summer - and if Villa can secure Champions League football next season for the second year running, he could ask the board to back him heavily with signings such as Diomande to make Villa regular qualifiers for a long period of time.

Villa are thought to be willing to spend big to land Diomande despite interest from elsewhere, and he could be one of Villa's marquee signings if the board can force a deal through.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-04-25.