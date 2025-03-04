Aston Villa could be set to complete a sensational return for Douglas Luiz, according to reports from Italy - with the Juventus midfielder being touted for a return to the Premier League after a less-than-desirable campaign in Serie A.

Luiz moved to Juventus over the summer in a deal that saw cash come into Villa's coffers alongside fringe stars Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, though the deal hasn't worked for any of the parties. Villa have not been as prolific or solid as they were last season under Unai Emery, whilst Luiz hasn't lit up the Italian league in the sense that he did the English top division last season - and that could see the 'world-class' star return to Birmingham.

Report: Aston Villa 'Would Take' Luiz Back, Potential Fee Mooted

The Brazilian hasn't had the best season in Italy

The report from Calciomercato states that there have been 'possible deals' arising on the Premier League and Serie A axis, with Juventus receiving a lot of the focus, having made various deals with English top-flight clubs in the past.

Douglas Luiz's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =16th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Tackles Per Game 0.8 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.1 =18th Match rating 6.42 22nd

One of those was Luiz, who signed from Villa at the start of the season for a fee of around €50million (£43million) - though the report states that, after a campaign in which it hasn't quite worked out for the £147,000-per-week defensive midfielder - he will be allowed to return to the Premier League.

As a result, Calciomercato's YouTube channel, TiAmoCalciomercato, repeatedly emphasised that Villa would take the midfielder back as Emery looks for that midfield steel that his side have evidently missed this season whilst competing on four fronts, with Champions League football somewhat impacting their success in the Premier League.

Juventus' valuation stands at around €40million (£34million), though that could depend on whether Juve make a 'loss' on their balance sheet - which could impact any potential deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has made 18 caps for Brazil's national team.

Luis shone at Villa last season under Emery as the West Midlands club qualified for the top European competition for the first time in 41 years, scoring 10 goals in 53 games as Villa got to the final of a European competition in the Conference League.

However, the Brazilian star has only featured in 15 Serie A games for Juventus this season, struggling in the Champions League and the league, with the Turin-based outfit somehow only six points from the summit of the table, having drawn 13 of their 27 games.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

