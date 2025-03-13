Aston Villa are showing interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window, with Unai Emery ‘a great admirer’ of the 25-year-old, according to Calciomercato.

The Serbia international is expected to leave Juventus when he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and reportedly has three potential options on the table.

While a move to Paris Saint-Germain appears unlikely, clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and England are believed to be interested in signing the former Fiorentina frontman.

Aston Villa Keen on Dusan Vlahovic

Emery admires the 25-year-old striker

According to Calciomercato, the prospect of Vlahovic moving to Aston Villa this summer has been gaining traction in recent weeks, with Emery particularly keen on the 25-year-old.

Juventus are believed to have an ‘excellent’ relationship with the West Midlands club, having conducted a swap deal that saw Douglas Luiz move to Italy while Samuel Iling Jr and Enzo Barrenechea headed the other way last summer.

Vlahovic has struggled for regular minutes at Juventus since Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival on loan in January, making just one Serie A start in the last 10 matchday, and he is expected to move on as Juventus can't afford his current £315,000-per-week wages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vlahovic has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 34 appearances for Juventus this season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Everton could also emerge as a surprise contender for the 25-year-old striker's signature this summer, and he could be available for just £25m.

Vlahovic, described as 'world-class', joined Juventus from Fiorentina for £67m in 2022, and amassed 135 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions to date, scoring 55 goals and providing 11 assists.

Villa are likely to be in the market for a new striker after selling Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January, while Ollie Watkins is also a target for Arsenal after the club rejected a bid for his services this winter.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 22 Goals 9 Assists 1 Expected goals 10.9 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 1,478

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.