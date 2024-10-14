Aston Villa are looking to shore up their leaky defence by signing a top centre-half in the next transfer window, and according to Pete O'Rourke at Football Insider, RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba has been earmarked as a top target.

It has been a strong start to the season for Villa, who are looking to maintain the form they showed last term in finishing fourth in the Premier League and securing a spot in this year's Champions League. But, while they have lost just one game so far this season, Unai Emery's side are displaying one worrying pattern when it comes to their efforts at the back. With nine goals conceded in seven league matches already, the Midlands club have the second-worst defensive record in the top half of the table.

To combat this, Villa are eyeing up a move for Lukeba, who is fast becoming one of the most sought-after centre-halves in Europe.

Castello Lukeba is a Wanted Man

Villa will have to fight off top clubs for defender

That's according to Pete O'Rourke at Football Insider, who claims Villa are being "very ambitious" in looking at Lukeba, as the 21-year-old is now regarded as a "top player," and has been the subject of links with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid already.

To complicate matters further, it is thought Leipzig would not be open to selling Lukeba anytime soon. The player is under contract until 2028 and is regarded as an important player in the German side's current project, and they are determined to keep hold of him for as long as they can.

Castello Lukeba 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes 648 Pass completion % 91.1 Tackles won per 90 0.83 Blocks per 90 2.03 Clearances per 90 3.33

Lukeba came through the ranks in his homeland with Lyon, before joining Leipzig last summer in a reported £25 million deal. He had a highly impressive first year with the Bundesliga side, making 41 appearances in all competitions, and even earned his first France cap in October 2023.

Leipzig are a club renowned for developing top young talent and then selling them on for a profit, and it looks like Lukeba could be in line to keep that pattern going in the future.

Unai Emery's Defensive Problems

Injuries leaving Villa short at the back

Emery has been unlucky when it comes to his injury list this season, and indeed for much of last term, too. Tyrone Mings played just 31 minutes of the opening game of the 2023/24 campaign before suffering a cruciate ligament tear that has kept him out of action ever since.

More recently, Villa also saw Ezri Konsa pull up with a hamstring strain that could keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the month. That leaves Emery with only Diego Carlos and Pau Torres as the fully-fit senior centre-backs at his disposal right now.

Statistics via FBRref - as of 13/10/24