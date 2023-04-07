Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is 'in the form of his life' for the Midlands outfit this season, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has become a key player under Unai Emery, who has his side unbeaten in six Premier League matches as they look to qualify for Europe this season.

Aston Villa latest news - Ollie Watkins

On Tuesday night, Aston Villa took another step closer to securing continental qualification as they swept aside Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, as per BBC Sport.

Watkins opened the scoring for the visitors with his eighth goal in ten appearances before Boubacar Traore cancelled out a Harvey Barnes equaliser in the 87th minute to secure a vital three points for Emery's men against their divisional rivals.

The Daily Mail cite that the Spaniard held a meeting with Watkins not long after being appointed as manager to reassure him of his importance to the club and the 51-year-old believes that this could've been a contributing factor to the Englishman's hot streak of form.

Aston Villa boss Emery said: "The striker is very important to me. I spoke with [Watkins] at the beginning about the relationship here. I told him that I want the best of you and the way he is doing; practising, being humble to improve, this is the way. Then, he has a big career in the future. It's very important as well to try and speak about other players because he is not going to score if his teammates aren't helping him to do it."

£86k-a-week ace Watkins has scored ten goals in 17 fixtures since Emery was appointed and is one of the most prolific marksmen in the country at present.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ollie Watkins?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Emery has done a superb job at Aston Villa, which has been aided significantly by the contribution of Watkins over the last few months.

When asked if Aston Villa have any weaknesses going into games at the moment, O'Rourke told GMS: "Very few it seems; it's been a remarkable turnaround from Unai Emery. Their away form has been unbelievable, he's got them set up really to be dangerous on the counter-attack and they're quite solid at the back as well, keeping clean sheets and winning games. Ollie Watkins is in the form of his life right now and seemingly scoring every week; when you've got a forward like that it does boost your chances of winning games."

Can Ollie Watkins help fire Aston Villa to qualify for Europe this season?

It's an exciting time to be an Aston Villa fan right now and they genuinely look like a side capable of securing either Europa Conference League football or perhaps even Europa League access come the end of the season.

Emery will be quick to temper expectations; despite this, he has done fantastically well in regard to picking up consistent results and he will aim to continue their upward trajectory in forthcoming fixtures.

Watkins has been a significant component of the Villans' transformation under the Spaniard and he will have his own targets in mind. However, his accomplishment of netting in six consecutive away games is something to behold. Undoubtedly, both Watkins and Villa will be eyeing a strong finish to proceedings come the close of play this season.