Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Mario Hermoso, who will become a free agent this summer.

Hermoso is sought after by various clubs, including Inter Milan and Besiktas.

Diego Carlos may leave Villa with AC Milan rumoured to be interested in the Brazilian.

Aston Villa are in the market for a centre-back, and Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso could be on his way to Birmingham in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, saying the club are well-placed to sign him.

Hermoso's contract with Atletico expires in June, and despite Diego Simeone publicly urging him to stay, there's been no indication of renewal as of now.

Mundo Deportivo have highlighted Unai Emery's interest in bringing Hermoso to Villa Park, as the manager reportedly held talks with the defender and 'has let him know' of the desire to bring him to England this summer. This season, Hermoso has started in 26 matches in La Liga for Atletico so far and has been a vital part of Diego Simeone's back three.

Aston Villa Face Competition for Hermoso

The 28-year-old joined Atletico in 2019 after leaving Espanyol. In his second season with the team, Hermoso lifted the La Liga title and played a massive part in the campaign, appearing in 31 matches. After five seasons with the team, the Spaniard is set to leave for a new challenge, and many European clubs are following his situation this summer.

Reportedly, Beşiktaş, Juventus, Inter Milan, and multiple Saudi Arabian clubs are all interested in the 28-year-old defender. Rumors suggest that the Spaniard was close to joining Inter as Nerazzuri had offered him a four-year deal, but the emergence of Aston Villa, with Emery's backing, might have swayed the player's decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A tough-tackling defender, Hermoso is a classic centre-back who offers a strong aerial presence and can play out from the back. Standing at 1.84m, the Spanish defender can also play as a left-back.

As Villa look set to make their debut in the Champions League next season, a player like Hermoso could bring European experience to the side and add quality to the team, which will play even more matches due to the new format of the competition. Rumors suggest that the Spaniard could be brought in as a replacement for the potentially departing center-back Diego Carlos.

Diego Carlos Linked With Villa Exit

AC Milan have reportedly geared up their search for a new central defender, and Carlos is on the Rossoneri list. The Brazilian still has two years left on his current deal with Aston Villa, having joined the side in 2022. Carlos has played a big role in Aston Villa's success under Emery this season and has played in 35 matches across all competitions.

The 31-year-old is a technically gifted center-back who could have even joined Liverpool before coming to Birmingham. Reportedly, Jurgen Klopp was an admirer of the Brazilian when he was playing for Sevilla back in 2020. Spanish publication Sport claimed that Liverpool were at the front of the queue for Carlos' signature but ultimately were against paying his release clause.

After two years in England, Carlos could be on the move again, despite the club looking likely to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in history, as Villa currently sit fourth in the Premier League, seven points clear of Tottenham, who are fifth.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-05-24.