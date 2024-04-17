Highlights Aston Villa are considering a summer move for West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

Johnson is a Hammers academy product and is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals Wolves, Everton and Tottenham.

Aston Villa are facing competition from Premier League rivals for a surprise free agent this summer, according to a report. Villa have already been linked with a host of defenders ahead of the transfer window, and another name has been added to the list.

Villa are "keen to sign" Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, while club favourite Stan Collymore has urged them to sign Luton Town's Teden Mengi, formerly of Manchester United. With that said, it might now be Ben Johnson from Premier League rivals West Ham that president of football operations Monchi, Unai Emery and his team turn to, according to HITC.

Four-Way Transfer Chase

Villa are interested in Johnson

The website reports that Villa are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing the West Ham free agent. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the London Stadium this summer, and has already "turned down numerous" contract offers from the Hammers.

Villa are said to be considering a move for Johnson, as are West Midlands rivals Wolves. Everton and Tottenham are also said to be interested in the former England under-21 international. If Johnson doesn't renew at West Ham, it could make for an interesting transfer battle over the summer. Leeds, who look set for promotion from the Championship, have previously been linked. Interest from

Johnson has been at West Ham since the age of seven, rising through their academy ranks to become an established first team player. The cynical view is that Johnson's agent is drumming up interest in order to help in contract negotiations with West Ham, which is a possibility. But if he is to leave in the summer, he will be a big miss for the east London club.

High Praise from Stuart Pearce

His personal qualities in and around the dressing room and training ground will be notably absent, based off comments made by then West Ham assistant coach Stuart Pearce. Speaking about the young defender back in 2021, Pearce was full of praise for Johnson.

"The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he's got a smile on his face," Pearce told BBC Sport. "He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy. I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."

Those would be qualities that would suit Unai Emery and his Aston Villa team down to the ground. They already have a core of grounded, hungry English players and Johnson would be a welcome addition to that. The likes of Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins have all flourished at Villa - there is no reason why Johnson could not follow suit, if he is indeed the man that Emery wants.