Aston Villa “should be in the discussion” to sign one of last season’s “most exciting players in the Premier League” at Villa Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his squad ahead of what could be a season of juggling domestic and Conference League football.

Aston Villa transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

According to Italian journalist Alessio Lento, Aston Villa have no intention of “letting go” of a deal to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, despite Everton’s interest in the Italy international.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline have revealed that Leeds have knocked back the Toffees' £15m bid for the former FC Zurich man, and are determined to keep the wide man at Elland Road despite their relegation to the Championship.

However, with Villa able to offer European football next term, whilst Everton are coming off the back of two consecutive relegation battles, Gnonto may bide his time as he decides what decision will suit him and his career better.

The Villans have already secured the free agent signing of former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who left the King Power Stadium at the end of his contract last month.

Meanwhile, Villarreal and Spain centre-back Pau Torres' signing has also been announced after the West Midlands giants agreed on a £32m deal with Emery’s former club.

Jones has backed Torres to be a “fantastic signing” in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT and believes the 26-year-old will “raise the levels of professionalism and expectation.”

And the transfer insider claims Villa should be in the discussion to secure the signing of Gnonto, given the talent the teenager showcased in his spell with Leeds last season.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Gnonto?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “For me, Gnonto was one of the most exciting players in the Premier League last season.

“At times, I was baffled as to why he wasn't getting more game time and wasn't at least being used more effectively.

“I think a side like Aston Villa would have looked at that situation and seen that he needs a transfer. They should be in that discussion.”

Who else could Aston Villa sign this summer?

With European football returning to Villa Park for the first time since 2010, the Villans need to bolster their squad if they have ambitions of going deep into the competition whilst remaining competitive in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for Emery, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams could sign a new contract with the Basque club amid interest from the West Midlands outfit.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could consider moving for Italy and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, with the Serie A giants willing to sell the 25-year-old for the right price.

And the insider has told GMS that the Villa Park outfit have a “definite interest” in Barcelona and former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who could be available for as little as £35m this summer.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Villa will make another bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, after having an intial €35m (£30m) bid rejected by the Bundesliga outfit this week.

Therefore, Emery has plenty of targets on his shortlist, with the Spaniard seemingly emphasising attacking recruits.