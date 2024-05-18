Highlights Aston Villa are poised for an eventful transfer window following their Champions League qualification

Dharmesh Sheth says European football will allow them to deal in a market they've never been in before

Club confirm first transfer following qualification as out of favour midfielder seals permanent move away

Aston Villa could be in for an exciting transfer window as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the club will not ‘stand still’ this summer. Villa secured their place in next season’s Champions League without even kicking a ball on Tuesday night as Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City ensured Unai Emery’s side could not be caught.

Villa have undergone a remarkable transformation under the Spanish manager after he replaced Steven Gerrard in October 2022. He stabilised the team last term and guided them to seventh with a spot in the UEFA Conference League a just reward. This year, however, they’ve gone one step further and have qualified for Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 1983.

Celebrations ensued at the club’s end of season awards as news of Spurs’ defeat came through. Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, collected the player’s player and supporters’ player of the season awards on what was a special night for the club.

Villa Will be Dealing in New Market

Celebrations will no doubt be short-lived for the Villa boss as Emery’s attention will swiftly turn to this summer’s window and building a squad capable of challenging Europe’s most elite clubs.

Sheth highlighted the club will be dealing in a market they haven’t been able to compete in before due to the fact top players often place Champions League football as a high priority when moving clubs. While plenty has been made of Villa’s need to remain within the Premier League’s Profit and sustainability (PSR) rules, Champions League money will provide a major boost.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I was thinking about this the other day and talking to a couple of Aston Villa fans. It looks really, really exciting for them because nobody expected them to get into this position. But now they are in this position. “I don't think it's going to be one of these situations where Aston Villa will stand still. Yes, they will be looking at profit and sustainability rules as every other club will be as well. But, they know that the influx of this Champions League money will help them to maybe deal in a market that they haven't been able to deal in before.”

Villa Confirm First Exit after UCL Qualification

Following Tuesday night’s news, the club confirmed the first transfer news of the summer as Morgan Sanson completes a permanent move to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. The midfielder spent the current season on loan in France and will continue his career there next term on a permanent basis.

Sanson joined Villa in 2021 from Marseille and has gone on to make 23 appearances for the club across all competitions. His only goal in Claret and Blue came against Stevenage in the FA Cup in January 2023.

He had a previous loan spell at Strasbourg in the second half of last season, but his time at Nice has been far more fruitful. In 31 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, Sanson has made 31 appearances, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 17-05-24.