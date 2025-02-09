Aston Villa are reportedly keen on talented Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, though the Spanish outfit are reluctant to part ways with their player, as per Fichajes.

Lopez recently signed a new deal with Barcelona in 2024 which is set to keep him at the club until 2029, and has an astronomically high release clause valued at near €500 million (£417 million). One of the more recent graduates of the world-renowned La Masia academy, the Catalans are eager to keep the 21-year-old in their future plans.

This hasn't deterred interest from Aston Villa however, who could still insist on a move in future transfer windows.

Villa Interested in Barcelona Starlet Lopez

Emery is prepared to raise his squad to another level

According to the report from Fichajes, Aston Villa have "set their sights" on Lopez and were willing to cough up a fee in the region of €70 million (£58 million) for his signature. Additionally, a move to the midlands-based club would net the midfielder almost double his current salary in Spain.

But Barcelona are in no rush to sell the "astonishing" Lopez, given his recent renewal. The player himself also "did not hesitate" to turn down the offers, expressing his commitment to the La Liga giants.

Fermin López's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 14 Minutes Played 563 Goals 2 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.56 Passes Completion (%) 82.2 Key Passes per 90 0.95 Crosses per 90 2.38 Shot-Creating Actions per 90 2.24

Nonetheless, Villa remain interested in the player and could take advantage of their boosted finances following Champions League qualification to complete the move.

Unai Emery and his entourage have been hard at work bolstering the squad in the past transfer windows, most recently adding Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen in the winter. Reinforcing in midfield could be next on the agenda, and Lopez could provide useful technical prowess alongside the likes of Morgan Rogers and Amadou Onana in the centre of the park.

Aston Villa are currently six points off the top four, and they have work to do if they are to reclaim a spot in the Champions League for next season. It is nevertheless an exciting time for Villans fans, who are looking ahead to the team's first top-flight European knockout fixture in over 40 years.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/02/2025