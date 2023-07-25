Aston Villa have enjoyed an impressive start to the transfer window, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has shared their plans after securing Moussa Diaby, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for Europe, the Midlands club knew they had to invest this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

So far this window, Villa have announced the signings of Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, and Youri Tielemans, significantly strengthening their defence, midfield, and attack.

Since Unai Emery took over midway through last season, Villa transformed from a relegation-threatened side to European contenders.

Although they clearly had a squad capable of competing in the top half of the Premier League, the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe means additions were necessary.

It’s exciting times for Villa fans, and journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Unai Emery is creating a ‘really good atmosphere’ within the squad during pre-season.

Back in June, Villa appointed Ramon Rodriquez Verdejo, otherwise known as Monchi, as the club’s President of Football Operations.

Monchi worked with Emery during his time at Sevilla, helping the Spanish club achieve plenty of success, which Villa fans will be hoping they can translate to the Premier League.

Now, Daily Express journalist Taylor has outlined where Villa can turn to next during the summer transfer window.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa?

Taylor has suggested that we’re unlikely to see Villa slow down over the next few weeks.

The journalist adds that Villa are interested in signing another striker before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah I don't see Aston Villa slowing down anytime soon, although they have spent a fair bit of money now.

“I think it's going to be a few outgoings, which will probably create a few gaps in the squad.

“A striker is definitely one that's of interest, but I do struggle to sort of see if they want a striker that's going to be an upgrade on Ollie Watkins, that's going to be a big fee. So, I don't really see that happening."

What’s next for Villa?

As mentioned, we could see some outgoings at Villa Park that pave the way for some more signings before the season gets underway in August.

Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leander Dendoncker, Philippe Coutinho, and Morgan Sanson are all potentially leaving Villa in the near future.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Brennan Johnson has been spoken about internally at the club.

However, with Diaby now secured, it will be interesting to see whether they take the next step and make a move for Johnson.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that Villa are interested in signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian could be seeking a move back to the Premier League after the Yorkshire club were relegated to the Championship.

It’s set to be a busy few weeks for Villa in the transfer market despite their impressive business so far in the summer transfer window.