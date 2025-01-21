Aston Villa have made a contract offer for Caen winger Tidiam Gomis, who is being targeted by several top clubs in Europe, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Villans, alongside RB Leipzig and AC Milan, have reportedly presented a concrete long-term contract offer for the 18-year-old forward, whose contract at Caen expires in July.

According to Plettenberg, RB Leipzig are ‘very confident’ that Gomis will join them and reject proposals from elsewhere, despite Villa now showing concrete interest.

Villa are one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this winter window, having already welcomed Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen and Levante defender Andres Garcia.

Aston Villa Eye Tidiam Gomis

Among European clubs interested

According to Plettenberg, Gomis has no shortage of suitors across Europe, with Villa, Milan, and Leipzig now in the race to sign the 18-year-old on a free transfer:

Gomis broke into Caen’s first team last season and has become an important player for the French club this term, starting in 12 of their 19 Ligue 2 fixtures and contributing four goal involvements.

The 18-year-old winger is a versatile forward and is able to operate in several roles across the frontline, but has been mostly utilised on the left this season.

Villa are gearing up for a busy end to the January business period and are thought to be targeting more signings after Malen and Garcia, with Sevilla defender Loic Bade now in their sights.

The French defender is being considered as a replacement for Diego Carlos, who is set to join Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, with Villa reportedly submitting an initial bid to test Sevilla’s resolve.

Villa have slumped to eighth in the Premier League after their 2-2 draw with Arsenal and will face Monaco away next in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Tidiam Gomis' Caen Stats (2024/25 Ligue 2) Games 19 Starts 12 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,023

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.