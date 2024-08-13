Highlights Aston Villa are keen on signing Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida, but face competition from PSG for his signature.

The Dutchman's contract expires in 12 months, potentially making him available for a cut-price.

Villa are also considering Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.

Aston Villa's interest in Lutsharel Geertruida is concrete, although they face competition for the Feyenoord defender from several different clubs, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Geertruida impressed last season in the Eredivisie, netting eight goals and registering five assists in 34 appearances, mostly from right-back. This productivity has inevitably sparked interest, with Villa and Paris Saint-Germain among a number of clubs that are monitoring the player.

The Premier League is reportedly the most likely destination for the versatile defender, with Villa said to be 'advancing' in a deal to sign the 24-year-old. Unai Emery is understood to want another hybrid player who can operate at centre-back and full-back, to provide an alternative to Ezri Konsa and a replacement for the possibly departing Diego Carlos, and has identified Geertruida as an option who can fill this role.

Villa Want Geertruida

The defender has a year remaining on his contract

Developing through Feyenoord's academy, Geertruida has established himself as one of the Eredivisie's best defenders, making 200 appearances for the Dutch giants by the age of 24. Described as 'really amazing' on De Telegraaf's Kick off Podcast, the Netherlands international has been praised for his quality on the ball and defensive solidity.

Having featured for his nation at Euro 2024, the right-back has attracted further attention from top clubs throughout Europe, and is keen on making the step-up to a higher level. Writing on X, Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg revealed that a number of clubs are pursuing the player:

With just 12 months left until his contract expires, Feyenoord may be forced to accept a cut-price fee for the Rotterdam-born man, to avoid losing him for free next summer. This may in turn mean he demands a greater salary for himself, potentially giving Villa an advantage in the race given their financial power.

Emery is keen on adding another defender to his ranks this summer, with Diego Carlos eager to leave and Fulham submitting an offer to sign the Brazilian. The Spanish head coach wants someone who can take minutes off Matty Cash at right-back, while also filling in at centre-back for Konsa, with Geertruida fitting this profile.

Geertruida's Eredivisie Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Pass Accuracy 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.93 Key Passes Per 90 1.21 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.37 Aerial Duels Per 90 0.62

Villa Also Looking at Chalobah

The defender is surplus to requirements at Chelsea

Alongside Geertruida, Villa are also eyeing Trevoh Chalobah as an alternative replacement for Carlos. Chalobah is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with the likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Manchester United also looking to pounce on Chelsea ostracising their academy graduate.

The 25-year-old made just 17 appearances across all competitions last season, with Mauricio Pochettino favouring Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi on the right-hand side of his central defensive partnership. Despite this lack of game time to demonstrate his talent, Chelsea are said to be demanding £35 million for his services.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/08/2024