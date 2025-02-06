Aston Villa are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

The Villans, along with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, are reportedly keeping tabs on the 18-year-old’s progress at St Mary’s this season and have been named as potential suitors.

According to Thomas, Southampton value Dibling at around £55m and would not have entertained lesser offers for their academy product in January.

However, with Premier League relegation looming, it remains to be seen whether the Saints can demand as much for the promising winger if they return to the Championship this term.

According to Thomas, Aston Villa are firmly among the Premier League sides monitoring Dibling, who was valued at £55m by Southampton in the January transfer window.

Dibling, who has been compared to ex-Villa star Jack Grealish, has impressed for Southampton this season amid their ongoing relegation battle, scoring two goals in 20 top-flight appearances.

His promising performances have attracted interest from clubs across 'half of Europe', with RB Leipzig also named as potential suitors after the season.

Villa were one of the busiest clubs in the winter window, welcoming five new arrivals, including Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio on loan.

The West Midlands club also bolstered their central defence on deadline day by securing a late loan deal for Chelsea ace Axel Disasi, who replaced Diego Carlos after his move to Fenerbahce.

Villa are eighth in the Premier League after 24 games and will next host Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,230

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.