Highlights Aston Villa could turn to Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window if Douglas Luiz leaves the club.

Phillips has had limited playing time at Manchester City and is expected to leave for pastures new in the winter market.

However, if he does join Aston Villa, it could leave Unai Emery having to implement a change of style.

Aston Villa could decide to spark a move for Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window, should Douglas Luiz be tempted away from Villa Park, journalist Neil Moxley has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

It promises to be a busy January transfer window at Villa Park, as Unai Emery's side look to bolster their Champions League chances, while also attempting to fend off interest in their best players. One of those being Luiz, who has started the season on fire for Aston Villa, but is now attracting attention from some of the division's top clubs.

But should the worst-case scenario play out and Luiz does in fact depart the West Midlands outfit, it's suggested a ready-made replacement could be available for the Villans to snatch up instead.

Aston Villa target Phillips could be on the move

It hasn't been a happy 18 months or so for Phillips since moving to Manchester City, at least not from a playing point of view. While the ex-Leeds United starlet might've won the treble with Pep Guardiola's side, the midfielder managed just 593 minutes across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

A pitiful amount, but things haven't got much better this time around, with Phillips having only managed four appearances in the Premier League for the Blues so far. Given the European Championships are just around the corner, with Phillips pushing for a spot in Gareth Southgate's side, it now looks as if the £45 million signing will in fact depart City, with clubs across the continent registering an interest.

According to TeamTalk, Juventus are pushing to sign the wantaway England star, with the Serie A outfit keen to add midfielders to their ranks in January, in a bid to strengthen their Scudetto chances. But despite interest from the record Italian champions, the report suggested Phillips' preference would be to stay in England instead, opening the door for clubs like Aston Villa to swoop in.

Phillips eyeing Premier League move after sorry City spell

Still fancying his chances of cutting it in the English top flight, Phillips isn't short of suitors from the Premier League, if reports are to be believed. It's claimed that both Newcastle United and Liverpool have registered an interest in the midfield anchor, whose exit from the Etihad Stadium looks more and more likely with each passing week.

However, among the names being mentioned as interested are also Aston Villa, who themselves are said to have the England international on their radar ahead of the January window. And with Aston Villa flying high towards the top of the Premier League table, a move to Villa Park could appeal to Phillips, as he looks to rebuild his career post-City.

Kalvin Phillips Man City Career Stats Matches 29 Minutes 808 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

All stats via Transfermarkt

Reacting to stories linking Aston Villa with Phillips, journalist Moxley admitted that he could see a world in which the Villans sanctioned a move for the 27-year-old. But the reliable reporter did suggest it would likely only happen, should starman Luiz depart for pastures new himself:

“I think they would. The only slight sort of drawback to that would be that Emery would probably be playing with a defensive two in front of his back four, and he does sort of do that with Luiz and Boubacar Kamara at the moment, but Luiz is allowed to move a little bit more forward. “Phillips is, as we know, a defensive midfielder, he gets and gives the ball from side to side and he doesn't really venture forward too much. His defensive capabilities are what's got him the move to Manchester City. “Do I see it as being a natural fit? If Phillips was to go to Aston Villa, it may need a tweak in the tactics which are being deployed.”

Luiz being eyed up ahead of January swoop

Regardless of who Aston Villa are able to attract in January, they'll be keen to make sure they don't lose Luiz, who has started the campaign in fine form for the one-time European champion. Netting five goals in the opening 12 Premier League fixtures, it's clear Emery has built his team around Luiz to get the most out of the Brazil international.

That however could come at a cost, as it's claimed by transfer insider Dean Jones that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the midfielder, with the view to bringing him into the club during the January window. Whether the Gunners push through with a move remains to be seen, as Jones believes Aston Villa's asking price of £60 million could put them off.

But the fact remains that if Luiz does depart next in January, Phillips could prove a worthwhile replacement.