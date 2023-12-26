Highlights Aston Villa's impressive start to the season has made some at Villa Park believe they are in the race to secure the 2023/24 Premier League title.

Unai Emery hopes the Villans can continue to make positive strides in the transfer market when the 2024 winter window opens in January.

The potential signing of a high-profile striker could further boost Villa's belief and aspirations for the season.

Aston Villa should look to make a “wow” signing during the 2024 winter window amid Micah Richards claiming they should consider buying Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the boost it would bring at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s Villans side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and will feel they have a chance of being within a title race heading into the second half of the season.

Villa also find themselves in the last-16 of the Europa Conference League, having topped their group and avoiding a play-off tie with a Europa League dropout. Emery will hope that January can bring further additions to his already impressive squad as the club aim to secure their place in the 2024/25 Champions League.

Unai Emery’s impressive Aston Villa squad

Aston Villa couldn’t be accused of not backing Emery during the 2023 summer transfer window, and he hopes the winter market presents similar opportunities. The Villans welcomed five new faces to Villa Park, with the majority positively impacting the first team.

Emery’s side opened their business with the free transfer of Youri Tielemans. The Belgium international left Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season. After a tough start to life on the other side of the Midlands, Tielemans has gradually settled into Emery’s side and has made his mark at the beginning of the busy winter period at Villa Park.

Villa also acquired the services of long-term target Pau Torres, who joined the club in an initial £33m deal. The Spain international also took some time to adapt to the Premier League but has become an established part of Emery’s backline alongside Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa.

The West Midlands giants then made their summer marquee signing, breaking their club record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in a £51.9m deal. The France international can operate out wide or through the centre and has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League.

Villa concluded their transfer business with the loan additions of Nicolo Zaniolo and Clement Lenglet from Galatasaray and Barcelona, respectively. However, Emery will feel there are still gaps to plug in his squad ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT (9th December) that a new striker could be on Villa’s wish list during the January transfer window. This season, leading scorer Ollie Watkins has been vital to the side’s success. Still, there is a significant drop-off in quality if he sustains an injury or a ban, with Jhon Duran being the backup centre-forward.

Jhon Duran - Aston Villa career in numbers Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2022-23 Premier League 12 0 0 1 2023-24 Premier League 10 2 0 4 2023-24 Europa Conference League 7 2 0 1 2023-24 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 0 Total 27 4 0 5 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-12-23

Dean Jones on Aston Villa’s potential business

Jones suggests that if Villa look to sign someone of a higher status, it could instil belief in the squad after pundit Micah Richards suggested the club should look to sign Villarreal striker Brereton Diaz. The transfer insider claims the Villans should acquire someone with a proven track record. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“If you were to bring in someone of a higher status, suddenly they'd have other players around that team thinking, ‘Wow, we mean business here.’ That's what I would seek if I were Aston Villa. I don't feel like Brereton Diaz massively influences where Aston Villa can end up this season. So, suppose they're going to make transfers, particularly in attack. In that case, I'd be looking for someone that can give you those vital goals and has a proven history of doing that, to give you an extra belief as you get to that home straight later in the season.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, it’s unsurprising that various rumours about incomings and outgoings are swirling around the West Midlands. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th December) that Villa will attempt to fight off any interest in Douglas Luiz’s services. The former CBS reporter states that any deal for the Brazil international will likely result in a British record transfer, with the current tally standing at the £105m Arsenal spent on signing West Ham United captain Declan Rice in July.

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Juventus over the prospect of signing Juventus winger Samuel Illing-Junior. However, the Premier League trio have yet to make a formal offer for the England U21 international. Villa close out an overwhelmingly positive 2023 with a Boxing Day trip to Manchester United before Burnley visit Villa Park on 30th December.