Highlights Aston Villa have refrained from getting involved in a tug-of-war with La Liga giants Barcelona for Nico Williams.

The Spain international's suitors could take advantage of a release clause written into his contract.

Crysencio Summerville and Morgan Gibbs-White have been identified as potential Villa Park recruits.

Aston Villa are yet to enter the race for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent reports linking the 22-year-old with a summer switch to Villa Park, a deal for Williams remains unlikely at the moment for Unai Emery’s side.

According to Jacobs, Williams’ wage demands are ‘the real issue’ for potential suitors. In recent weeks, rumours over the Spain international’s future have gathered pace as Barcelona remain the club to watch in the race for his signature.

The La Liga giants are thought to be Williams’ preferred destination this summer, but Jacobs suggests Barcelona will be hoping the talented winger ‘either drops his wage’ or accepts personal terms favouring the Catalans, who are in a precarious financial situation.

Aston Villa could soon be in the market for a similar-profile player, since their star attacker Moussa Diaby is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and has reportedly accepted personal terms with Al-Ittihad.

Villans Have Opted Against Lodging Bid for Williams

Barcelona eager to strike deal despite financial limitations

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, explained that an Aston Villa move for Williams has yet to materialise as his wages remain a point of concern for potential suitors:

“Aston Villa have not to date entered the race for Nico Williams. Barcelona still remain the club to watch. Chelsea haven't entirely walked away but won't rekindle interest unless the overall package drops. They made the decision before Euro 2024 and nothing has changed since. “Barcelona are hoping Williams either drops his wage or accepts personal terms in a structure that suits Barca given their precarious financial situation. This could involve deferred wages, for example. “Villa would be handed a healthy budget if Diaby is sold on their terms, but Williams' wages are the real issue for potential suitors. I think there is a more realistic chance Villa look at players like Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville or Morgan Gibbs-White at Nottingham Forest.”

Williams, who reportedly has a £46m release clause in his contract, was one of the biggest stars of Euro 2024 and played a vital role in Spain’s route to the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are now expected to step up their interest in Williams and have already met with the 22-year-old’s agent this week.

The Italian insider suggests that the Catalans are hoping to agree on personal terms with the Bilbao winger soon and jump in front of the English clubs.

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

With Aston Villa yet to enter the race for Williams, Jacobs suggested Leeds’ Summerville and Wolves’ Gibbs-White - who could cost £60m - could be more attainable options for Emery’s side this summer as they now await Diaby to complete his switch to Al-Ittihad.

Emery Set for Battle to Land Summerville

Crystal Palace and Newcastle also showing interest

Aston Villa have been joined by Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in entering the race to sign Leeds winger Summerville, according to the Mirror.

Last campaign's Championship Player of the Season is coming off an impressive year at Elland Road, resulting in him attracting serious interest from multiple sides across England.

Valued at around £40m, the 22-year-old now looks set to depart Leeds four years after joining from Feyenoord, and his decision to leave could spark a bidding war.

Aston Villa could soon generate funds for Summerville’s arrival as Diaby is ‘open’ to leaving the club for Al-Ittihad in a deal worth around £42m.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.