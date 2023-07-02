Aston Villa are a club steeped in a grand history of domestic and European success. As one of the founding members of the football league, the Birmingham-based club have always been a permanent fixture in English football. Being the most prolific trophy-winning side pre-WWII, the Villans have frequently been a hotbed for some of the finest youth talents in the country.

Nowadays, it’s almost impossible for clubs outside the top six to truly compete with those in it, due to the sheer financial might on display simply insurmountable in most cases. With that economic power comes the stockpiling of prodigious youth prospects in academies and the further widening of the gap between the so-called “elite” and the rest of the football pyramid.

That said, Aston Villa’s youth system is doing a fine job at keeping up with the pace of the likes of Man Utd, Man City, and Chelsea, being the seventh most prolific academy in recent times, when looking at the number of academy players that are playing international age group football.

With a busy summer ahead, Emery and NSWE should look to the club's young stars to see who can help the first team and spare them a small fortune on transfer fees in the process. After all, it's a lot cheaper to promote from within than it is to try and address every gap in the squad by making new signings.

Here's five youngsters who could save the club millions...

Cameron Archer

With a surname like Archer, it’s a fine job that the Aston Villa striker has the pinpoint accuracy of a certain forest-based Midlands vigilante. That said, it’s his right foot that’s his weapon of choice and not that of a bow and arrow. At 21, the Villa Academy graduate has been out on three loans at Solihull Moors, Preston, and Middlesbrough. Having bagged 22 goals in two seasons on loan, the forward’s boot is certainly making all the right noises, the question is; have they been loud enough for Emery to have picked up on them?

Jaden Philogene

If Villa fans don’t create a chant to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” for Jaden Philogene then they’ve really missed a seismic opportunity to break the mould of unoriginal, recycled songs from the footballing hymn book.

Chants aside, Philogene has been plying his trade in the West Midlands and developing as a player under the watchful eye of Villa Academy staff. With 18 months of loan action under his belt with Stoke and Cardiff, the left-winger could be ready to make the step-up to Premiership-level football next season even if it is just in a squad player capacity.

Travis Patterson

Travis Patterson was named by The Guardian as one of the 20 best Premier League talents at the start of the 22-23 season. At 17 years old, the forward-thinking attacking midfielder and Aston Villa youth product has appeared for England at every age group thus far, having recently played in two Under-18 friendlies. Found predominantly on the left side, Patterson’s versatility may just be his biggest strength along with his dynamism.

While Patterson was supposed to have joined up with the Villa under-18 squad, his supreme talents saw him consistently selected for the club’s under-21s, even appearing in the EFL Trophy. His efforts were eventually rewarded by Emery who selected him as part of two Premier League matchday squads, so perhaps we could see his involvement increase next season.

Rory Wilson

Having only turned 17 in January, Rory Wilson has already shown all the signs of being a future leading marksman. Signed from Rangers last summer, the young Scot has made quite the first impression at Bodymoor Heath. Playing up several age groups for the under-21s, namely in the Premier League 2, the striker has chalked up a 15-goal return in just 20 appearances. Time for a test in the cup competitions next season?

Kadan Young

Born in the Birmingham suburb of Erdington, Kadan Young’s affiliation with Aston Villa has been a lifelong affair having been brought through the ranks with the Villans youth setup. Now 17, the pacy, and highly-skilled left-winger has recently started to be integrated into the first-team, having caught several eyes during the club’s mid-season training camp in Dubai. Emery has taken a particular interest in the player, and according to a former coach has “a bit of Mbappe about him”. Young featured on Villa’s bench last season, and looks set to keep the first team on their toes.