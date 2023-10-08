Highlights A £150,000 per-week earner has struggled to make a significant impact at Aston Villa and has been frustrated with his lack of playing time.

The international has previously spoken about his frustration at his lack of opportunities under Unai Emery.

However, the Villans have enjoyed a positive start to the season at Villa Park.

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has been unable to make a massive impact at Villa Park, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the star’s frame of mind.

Head coach Unai Emery has enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League season with his Villans squad.

Aston Villa news – Youri Tielemans

Emery was keen to bolster his midfield options during the summer transfer window, heading into his second season in charge of the Villa Park outfit. The Spaniard would have been delighted when Villa secured the signature of Tielemans. The 26-year-old arrived, having left Leicester City at the end of his contract this summer.

Tielemans will have been disappointed to see his final days at the King Power Stadium result in relegation from the Premier League. Therefore, he’ll have been itching to prove a point in Emery’s midfield for Villa this term.

However, it hasn’t paved out the way Tielemans or Emery would have hoped so far. The £150,000 per week earner has struggled to break into a midfield containing the likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara.

Tielemans has found his starts generally limited to appearances in the Carabao Cup and Europa Conference League. However, having been knocked out of the former by Everton in a 2-1 defeat last week, the Belgium international could find his minutes further restricted.

Villa’s uninspiring performances in their opening games on the continent won’t have done anything to help Tielemans’ cause, having lost 3-2 in their group opener at Legia Warsaw before scraping past Zrinjski Mostar 1-0 on Thursday evening. The next few weeks offer Tielemans the opportunity to prove himself on the international stage and give Emery consideration as his side return to action when West Ham United visit Villa Park on 22nd October.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder can be a “game-changer” for the Villans, offering the side a unique blend of grit and flair in the middle of the park. Tielemans displayed over his tenure at Leicester that he can play in a midfield partnership or trio and must prove to Emery that he deserves a place in his successful side.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan Clement Lenglet (FC Barcelona) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Tielemans lack of minutes is ‘frustrating’ for him – Dean Jones

Jones has claimed that Tielemans is taking Villa’s positive start to the season “personally” as he jostles for a place in Belgium’s Euro 2024 squad next summer. The journalist says that the midfielder must prove his worth in the rare opportunities he gets under Emery. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Villa are having a good season so far, and it's impacting him personally. It's frustrating for him, with the Euros coming up at the end of this season. If you were looking from an outside point of view, and you look at what's happened to Tielemans’ career over the past couple of seasons, you might say it's going backwards because of his game time and the influence he's having over games. But this has to be a personal motivator for him. The only thing he can do is to make his mark and show Emery that he's deserving of starts eventually, when he does get opportunities, which, for him, are hopefully longer than two or three minutes a game.”

What has Tielemans said about his move to Aston Villa?

Last month, Tielemans broke his silence on his lack of playing time. He expressed his unhappiness with the opportunities afforded by Emery. The former Monaco star told Belgian outlet DH (via the MailOnline):

“The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager [Emery] I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with his two midfielders from last season.”

However, fellow summer signings Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo have found themselves integrated into Emery’s squad, hinting that Tielemans must show more in training to persuade the 51-year-old to select him for the Premier League.

What next for Aston Villa and Tielemans?

Following Sunday’s West Midlands derby with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tielemans must turn his focus to international duty with Belgium. The Red Devils currently sit top of their qualifying group for Euro 2024, but that would change if they suffered defeat in Austria next Friday.

Domenico Tedesco’s side then host Sweden the following Monday ahead of their two final qualifiers against Serbia and Azerbaijan in November. Meanwhile, Emery will lumber his side up for their home clash with West Ham United before a crucial Europa Conference League group stage clash with AZ Alkmaar on 26th October, which precedes a trip to Luton Town on 29th October.

