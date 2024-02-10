Highlights Youri Tielemans struggled to break into Villa's starting XI initially but has become a key player in recent months.

Players need to be patient at Villa due to the team's strong performance in the Premier League.

Tielemans was never guaranteed a starting position and had to earn his place in the team.

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans struggled to adapt to life at Villa Park in the first few months, but he's become more of a key player under Unai Emery of late. Journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Belgian international was never signed to be a guaranteed starter, but he's proof that players need to be patient with Villa performing so well in the Premier League.

Unai Emery's Villans have had a remarkable beginning to the 2023/24 Premier League and Europa Conference League season. Not many would have expected the Midlands outfit to be competing with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table, but Emery is doing a sensational job at Villa Park.

Tielemans found it difficult to break into the starting XI when he first arrived and it's no surprise considering some of the performances of the players in his position. However, over the last few months, he's become a key figure especially with Villa competing in a host of different competitions.

Youri Tielemans has come under criticism

During the summer transfer window before the season began, Tielemans moved to Villa on a free transfer after his contract at Leicester City expired. The Belgian midfielder agreed a £150k-a-week contract with the Midlands outfit, despite interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa Premier League stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 (13) 10th Goals 1 10th Assists 3 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 12th Tackles Per Game 0.8 =12th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 11th Match rating 6.45 15th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 09/02/2024

Speaking earlier in the campaign, Tielemans expressed his frustration about his lack of playing time, which led to some criticism for Villa supporters...

"The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time. I know that answer doesn’t help me move forward, but what should I do? Whenever I have an opportunity, I want to take it."

Journalist Neil Moxley previously told GIVEMESPORT that criticism of Tielemans had been a little unfair. Moxley suggested that the perception among fans is that he struggles to move around the pitch, but he believes he's as industrious as anyone. The former Leicester midfielder will undoubtedly want to be playing more regularly, but over the last few weeks, Emery has trusted him from the start.

Dean Jones - Tielemans has shown patience

Jones has suggested that at Aston Villa, players need to show patience if they aren't playing regularly in order to break into the side. The journalist adds that Tielemans has done just that and it looked like he could have thrown his toys out of the pram at one point, but he was never signed to be a shoo-in for Aston Villa's first-team. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Aston Villa generally at the moment there's a need for patience for a lot of players in the squad. Youri Tielemans had to show it early on in the season when he wasn't in the side, and it looked at one point like he might be throwing his toys out of the pram because he wasn't a part of the team. Emery had made it clear that if you're going to be in the starting 11 then you have to earn your place. Tielemans was never being bought as a shoo-in for Aston Villa's first team."

Leon Bailey has also turned a corner

Tielemans certainly isn't the one player in the Villa squad who has been forced to bide his time. Leon Bailey initially struggled in his early days at Villa Park and the signing of Moussa Diaby looked as though it could have been a major problem for the Jamaican international.

However, Bailey has regularly kept Diaby out of the side and is flourishing under Emery this season. Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bailey has now turned a corner at the club after having reservations about his ability when he first arrived. The respected reporter adds that we're now seeing the full version of Bailey.