Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has struggled for game time since his move to Villa Park, and journalist Dean Jones has quashed a recent claim from pundit Danny Murphy, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgian international has some difficult competition to contend with in the middle of the park.

Tielemans, who is earning £150k-a-week at Villa, signed for the club on a free transfer during the summer window, after his deal with relegated Leicester City expired. After qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Unai Emery needed to add quality throughout his whole squad, not just his starting XI, and Tielemans has found it difficult to become a key player so far this season.

The 26-year-old is yet to start for Villa in the Premier League, as per FBref, coming off the bench in all four games. Tielemans is having to compete with Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, and John McGinn in midfield, so it was never going to be easy to displace the Villa trio after their impressive campaign last season.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE this week, former Premier League midfielder Murphy has questioned the impact Tielemans has made so far, when discussing Emery's summer signings...

"I think they have done some good business. I’m not sure on Tielemans, you know. Super talented, but I’m not sure he puts the graft in."

Without knowing those who work with Tielemans every day on the training ground, it's certainly a bold claim to make from Murphy. After moving from a side who were relegated from England's top flight and joining a club pushing for European places, it wasn't going to be a guaranteed smooth transition for Tielemans. Considering he was signed on a free to improve squad depth, it could be one of the smartest signings of the summer from Villa.

It's got nothing to do with not grafting enough - Dean Jones

By his own high standards, Tielemans endured a disappointing final season with Leicester. Despite that, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the year that Arsenal were interested in signing the Belgian midfielder. Although they never secured his signature, it's usually a good sign if Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team considered a move for a player you've bought.

Jones has suggested that Tielemans' lack of minutes has nothing to do with not grafting enough, as he was signed as a squad player due to their participation in Europe this term. The journalist adds that with the likes of Luiz, Kamara, and McGinn in the squad, it was never a guarantee for Tielemans to walk in and instantly displace them. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"From what I’m told it’s got nothing to do with not grafting enough, he was signed as a squad player to add depth and quality to a squad that had just qualified for European football. You look at the make-up of that Villa midfield with Luiz, Kamara and McGinn, there aren’t many players that are going to come in and go ahead of them in the pecking order. I understand that, because he’s a high-profile name and has a background in the Premier League, a lot of people expect him to come in and make a splash. And his minutes definitely don’t reflect that. But Tielemans dropped off over the last year or so at Leicester and while he definitely has high expectations of himself, he was never a shoo-in for a spot in the starting XI. His aim has to be to get in there, but expecting it to happen in the first four weeks of a season is a bit too much."

Villa's current crop of midfielders performed to a high enough level to guide the Midlands club into the European places, so it's little surprise that Tielemans is only considered a squad player for now.

Premier League Stats (22/23 season) Douglas Luiz John McGinn Boubacar Kamara Youri Tielemans Starts 33 30 21 27 Goals 6 1 0 3 Progressive Passes (Per 90) 4.55 4.68 4.26 6.96 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.38 0.60 0.36 1.15 Tackles Won (Per 90) 1.29 1.20 1.27 1.50 Stats according to FBref

Although Villa have been impressive in some games this season, they've massively struggled away from home against Newcastle United and Liverpool in particular. Tielemans might be thinking that the Villa midfield haven't done enough to completely rule out his chances of a run in the side.

It could be time for Emery to consider bringing in Tielemans after the international break.