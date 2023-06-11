Aston Villa target Pedro Goncalves is an ‘extremely exciting talent’ and ‘would be great’ for Unai Emery’s side, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Goncalves' goal-scoring ability would be a fine addition to Emery’s European-securing side, albeit an expensive one.

Aston Villa transfer news – Pedro Goncalves

The Midlands-based club are keen on signing Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP, according to Portuguese publication A Bola.

Record (via Sports Witness) claim that Villa will bid for the winger in the summer off the back of his impressive three-year association with the Portuguese club.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that Goncalves would be a “superb signing” for Emery and his entourage.

However, his extortionate £70m release clause may deter Aston Villa from chasing and getting a deal over the line for two-cap Portugal international.

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa and Pedro Goncalves?

Jones, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT has said that while he would be a fantastic signing for Villa, he has reservations over their power in the forthcoming window.

He said: “I think he would be great. But he’s got a big release clause. And even with Villa pushing the boat out at this next transfer window, I would be surprised if they can jump into this sort of territory. I kind of hope they can, because he’s an extremely exciting talent.”

What would Pedro Goncalves bring to Aston Villa?

Goncalves has 20 goals and 15 assists to his name across all competitions this season, showing the 24-year-old has an eye for goal while remaining a prime creator for teammates.

As per Fbref, the Sporting gem has made 5.26 progressive passes and 2.37 key passes per 90 this term alone, while his impressive tackling numbers also highlight him as a player willing to press from the front.

He is also defensively sound as he boasts an impressive 2.57 tackles and interceptions per 90, with the majority of them coming in the middle third.

This sort of form is enough to raise the eyebrows of those tracking him and will probably attract other top clubs in Europe.

Throughout the 2022/23 campaign, Emery has been heavily reliant on his goal-gobbling Ollie Watkins to provide a threat in front of goal, but may turn to Goncalves to help the Englishman.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy prospect scored four and assisted a further three in the Premier League 2 for their U21 outfit, but only registered one appearance for the senior team, that coming in the Carabao Cup.

With a return to the Premier League now on the cards, Villa will be hoping – if he signs – that he’s able to replicate his current form, rather than his previous form for Wolves.

Scout Jacek Kulig has hailed Goncalves as “incredible” and so it’s understandable why the Spanish tactician has earmarked him as a potential signing in what will be an integral summer.