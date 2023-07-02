Aston Villa target and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze for the Midlands club after securing Pau Torres, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

As Villa plan to embark on their anticipated return to Europe, Emery is eyeing a move for Chukwueze after working closely together between 2020-22.

Aston Villa transfer news – Samuel Chukwueze

Unai Emery’s side are just one small snippet of a series of clubs, especially those based in the Premier League, that are monitoring the Villarreal wide man.

Reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are vying for a move for the Yellow Submarine’s promising outlet, but he does have a fee of €80m (£70m) circling around him according to Goal journalist Ruben Uria.

The nimble winger was part of the famous Villarreal side that beat United in the 2020/21 Europa League final and has become a fan favourite among the fans, having amassed 207 appearances since progressing from the club’s youth set-up.

All potential buyers are hoping that with just 12 months outstanding on his current contract, Villarreal may be able to budge a tad on his price.

The 27-cap Nigeria international has also attracted the attention of Stefano Piolo-led AC Milan, who Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed the Serie A side have ramped up their interest.

However, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Milan are concerned Chukwueze may opt for a move to England instead, especially with Aston Villa keen.

What has Dean Jones said about Aston Villa and Samuel Chukwueze?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT regarding the 24-year-old, he said: “AC Milan have been exploring a deal for Samuel Chukwueze, but they are worried about him choosing a move to the Premier League instead. It’s interesting because Aston Villa want a wide attacker and have been linked with him a few times and this is the area of recruitment they are currently looking closely at.

“Finding a new winger is considered the new priority for Emery after reaching a deal for Pau Torres because he wants a fresh dynamic to give his attack a new edge.

“Villa have also been looking at Harvey Barnes and Brennan Johnson, so this is going to be interesting to see exactly how they narrow down the profile of the player they want and need. The ability to be adaptable is definitely something important, that’s what I keep being told.”

Why are so many clubs interested in Samuel Chukwueze?

Chukwueze earnt his corn during the 2022/23 season at Villarreal and was a key player for the Spanish side as they secured Europa League qualification.

Last season, he managed 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, though it is his underlying numbers that make him stand out. Per Fbref, he made 5.12 progressive carries and took 5.5 touches in the penalty box per 90, while he was in the top 3% of his positional peers for successful take-ons with 3.31 per 90.

Not only is he an elite progressor of the ball, but he is also a prominent figure in the opposition box, while scout Jacek Kulig has praised the forward for his “flamboyant” style of play.

The burgeoning Nigerian star would add a sprinkle of dynamism to any top side in European, but Emery will be keen to acquire his former winger as he engages in the challenge of mid-week European football with Villa.