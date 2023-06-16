The 2022-2023 season was really a story of two halves for Aston Villa, emphasising just how good of a manager Unai Emery is, going from potential relegation candidates under Steven Gerrard, to being on the cusp of the top six.

Nabbing a Europa Conference League spot on the final day of the season, the former European champions will be looking forward to competing in a continental competition for the first time since 2010.

With a minimum of 44 games ahead of them next season, how could Villa line up once the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion?

Emi Martinez

After leaving Arsenal two summers ago, Emi Martinez has performed a miraculous revival on a career that seemed to be fizzling out into nothing more than second-choice bench-warming.

Now a World Cup-winning goalkeeper, he is considered one of the finest 'keepers on the planet. The Argentine scooped the Golden Glove at Qatar 2022, and according to several reports is a man in demand.

Alex Moreno

At 30 years of age, Spaniard Alex Moreno is one of the wiser heads in the Villa squad. Brought in from Real Betis during the 2023 January transfer window, the full-back has made quite the impression, and has been a key part of the Villa squad that turned their season around under Emery.

Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings recently described how being dropped from the England squad and Villa’s starting XI had impacted him psychologically.

After ex-boss Gerrard stripped him of his captaincy, Mings was left on the sidelines.

Fighting his way back under Emery, the rejuvenated centre-back looked a player reborn, and a return to Southgate’s England team capped off a brilliant end to the season.

Pau Torres

Pau Torres and Emery spent two years together in the Catellón province of eastern Spain in the quaint town of Villarreal, and it has been rumoured they could well reunite in the Midlands this summer at Aston Villa.

The three-time Europa League winner has been capped 23 times for Spain, and has that defensive solidity combined with that composure in possession Emery so craves.

Matty Cash

When he’s not appearing in Polish Christmas adverts, Matty Cash is sporting the claret and blue of Villa, and the red and white of Poland.

The multidimensional right-back comprises all the qualities of a modern fullback and has been a mainstay in the sides of every manager he’s played under.

Douglas Luiz

Scooping the award for the Supporters’ Player of the Season, Douglas Luiz enjoyed a peerless 2022/2023 campaign at Villa Park.

The Brazilian international’s capacity to read the game and break down opposition threats made him irreplaceable in the centre of the park.

Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara was forced to abandon holiday plans as a newlywed after Didier Deschamps called him up to his France squad for this summer’s internationals… proving that “happy wife is a happy life” isn’t a motto he lives by.

The central defensive midfielder took some time to bed in at Villa Park, but his talents are on display for all to see.

Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City in the Premier League

Players of Youri Tielemans’ quality usually command fees of tens of millions, so for the Villains to land his services for free is a major coup.

Joining from relegated Leicester, the Belgian international’s European pedigree and box-to-box ability will certainly come in use as Villa attempt to crack the enigma code of the top six.

Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey was somewhat of a slow-burner when he first signed for Birmingham club, but the Jamaican international went on to feature in 33 of the 38-game Premier League season, recording eight goal contributions in the process.

Nico Williams

The younger brother of prolific frontman, Iñaki Williams, Nico has been repeatedly linked with moves away from the Basque region.

Heavily rumoured to be heading to the West Midlandsto link up with fellow countryman, Emery, the Atheltic Bilbao winger was recently attracting the gaze of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Liverpool according to reports.

Ollie Watkins

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins were forced to battle it out under Gerrard, who often seemed conflicted as to who his preferred choice was upfront.

Following Gerrard's departure, Watkins was given the green light to the lead line on his own, and the former Exeter City and Brentford man didn’t disappoint, netting 14 of his 15 goals after Emery was appointed.