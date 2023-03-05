Astrid Wett's face looks battered and bruised after brutal war with AJ Bunker

Astrid Wett was left with a rather battered face following her victory over AJ Bunker.

The OnlyFans star defeated her Love Island rival via a majority decision on Saturday night at Telford International Centre.

She captured the vacant Misfits flyweight title and left Bunker with one arm in a sling in the process.

Wett, 22, was a bloody mess by the end of the first round and sustained further damage to her face thanks to Bunker's wild swings.

Bunker's right hand gave her two black eyes and left her looking worse for wear after the fight.

However, she showed true character to battle through the pain despite the adversity.

Wett showed off her war wounds to her fans as she shared a picture of herself with a battered and bruised face.

The selfie sees her sporting two black eyes and red marks on her forehead.

She captioned it: "Wow what a fight - I feel amazing."

Boxing fans were quick to comment, with one saying: "Wow you got battered."

Another said: "How did someone who looks like this win?"

One added: "Bit battered and bruised but won the fight and still look amazing."

"The face of winner and CHAMP!! Congrats again for picking up a W. I'd hate to see what the losers face looks like."

Another said after the fight: "You earned this. Wear the black eyes with pride. So proud of you."

Wett, meanwhile, was pleased with her performance overall - although she admitted that she may need to work on her defence a bit.

She said: "I'm feeling so proud of myself.

"It was a bit of a war in there. She caught me with some good shots, obviously, but I'm glad that I had an opponent that was a bit more challenging than my last one just so I can prove that I can do it no matter what. So I'm very happy.

"It didn't really hurt, I don't know whether that was adrenaline or not, I knew she was going to land a few shots. But it's really about who lands the better ones. So I took a few, let her wear herself out in the first kind of 20 seconds of the round, and then just went for it.

"Someone told me a minute ago it was like I was possessed. I just let her wear herself out, I could see she was a little bit out of breath, and then just went in."