Wett returns to the ring this weekend to take on Love Island star AJ Bunker.

Astrid Wett says fans can expect to see the best version of herself against AJ Bunker.

The OnlyFans star is a few days away from making her return to the boxing ring.

Wett and Bunker will battle for the Misfits flyweight title when they clash in Telford this weekend.

Both ladies are bringing bad intentions to the ring, with the former hoping to improve on her last performance, while the latter has also warned that it won't go the distance either.

Wett, 22, claimed her first win with a debut victory over Keeley Colbran back in October.

And ahead of the fight she has given fans an exclusive insight into her training camp.

"I sparred somebody a few weeks ago who is an amateur fighter," Wett told GiveMeSport.com.

"She has got ten plus years of boxing experience, and we had a war, and I held my own in that ring.

"She didn't stop me, she didn't knock me down, but I did look very bloody.

"But if I can do that then AJ is not going to do any damage to me. I'm so confident about this fight I can't tell you. So yeah, that's a load of b*******.

"Sorry for the language. She's not getting a stoppage. If anything, she'll be getting stopped.

"I've seen a bit of her training, yeah, she looks alright. It's all good and well looking great on the pads and doing this and that out of the ring but once you're in there actually fighting it's a completely different story. So it'll be interesting to see what she can bring on the night but I think she's in for a big shock."

Meanwhile, Wett has been involved in a long-running feud with her bitter rival Elle Brooke, as the two adult stars haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye for quite some time.

Wett was set to face Brooke, who is known to fans as 'The Baby Bomber', at an event in London last July but pulled out on late notice because she feared for her safety.

However, she was quick to dismiss the chances of them fighting each other anytime soon.

"I think she's not willing to come down," she added.

"It's difficult because it's so much easier to lose weight than it is to gain weight especially when you're training so much.

"I could put on a kilo today but lose it by tomorrow because of all the amount of training that we're doing. She could come down if she really wanted to but she won't. It's tough because when we were supposed to fight last year we agreed to fight at 52lb.

"So she has been that weight, she was that weight, she's not that weight now, but I feel like she could get down to it but she's just choosing not to so we'll see how that goes.

"I think she talks too much to be honest. If she wants to fight then we can fight. It's as simple as that really."

