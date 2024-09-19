David Raya's penalty heroics led Arsenal to a draw against Atalanta in Bergamo on Tuesday evening - with the Gunners stopper keeping out a penalty with an emphatic double save to leave the Gunners unbeaten on Champions League opening week.

The Gunners started the better team, with Bukayo Saka working an opening after some good Gabriel Jesus footwork - but he lashed his shot well wide via a deflection. His best chance came just moments later; a short-range free-kick was sent skidding off the turf, but Atalanta stopper Marco Carnesecchi got down well to thwart him when it looked like beating him all ends up.

Gabriel Martinelli swung a shot wide, and in a relatively scrappy game, it was Charles De Ketelaere who had Atalanta's best chance in the first half - but his finessed effort went harmlessly wide and a drab first half drew to a close.

For all the boring demeanour in the first half, it was Atalanta who had a golden opportunity to take the lead via a penalty. Thomas Partey got the wrong side of Brazilian midfielder Ederson and, having tugged him inside and outside the area, he went down to give Mateo Retegui the chance to put Atalanta 1-0 up. But Raya got down to save his penalty smartly, and that was compounded when the rebounded header from the Italy international saw cat-like reflexes from Raya - as he did as Aston Villa back in August - to keep the scores level.

Arsenal grew in confidence, and they had a couple of chances with Martinelli firing another shot into the stands, whilst Juan Cuadrado had a couple of stinging efforts which certainly had Raya stranded. But there was little to separate the two sides, and another 0-0 draw involving English and Italian teams in the opening game week ensued.

Atalanta Statistics Arsenal 2 Shots on target 2 4 Shots off target 3 51 Possession (%) 49 1 Yellow cards 0 7 Fouls 11 4 Corners 2

Match Highlights

Atalanta Player Ratings

Marco Carnesecchi - 6/10

Atalanta's second-choice keeper did very well on the night. A world-class stop to keep Saka out from a free-kick showcased his talents and he looked generally comfortable against the Gunners.

Berat Djimsiti - 7/10

The 31-year-old has been known for his tough tackling and presence in the defence in recent years, but he turned into an overlapping centre-back on the night and it almost caused Arsenal a few problems. Solid performance.

Isak Hien - 6/10

The pace and recovery monster was top-notch in defence. Hien massively impressed in Atalanta's Europa League run and he's carried that form into this season, with the Swede being imperious against Arsenal's attack. They didn't have much from open-play situations.

Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

A rare appearance against his former side - and he was tasked with facing Saka as the left-sided centre-back in the three. Still has that raw physicality and did well in his revised role.

Davide Zappacosta - 6/10

Tirelessly worked up and down the flanks but couldn't quite get into a threatening position. The former Chelsea man's touch was slightly off at times but he's a huge threat for the Bergamo outfit.

Marten De Roon - 6/10

The former Middlesbrough man has a heightened sense of responsibility this season after Toon Keupmeiners' move to Juventus and he sat in front of the defence extremely well. Continues to thrive under Gasperini and didn't allow many counter-attacks from the Gunners.

Ederson - 7/10

Did well in the midfield battle and could have been the catalyst for his sides' victory when he won a penalty from Partey's daft foul. Retegui couldn't make it count but he did a stellar job.

Matteo Ruggeri - 6/10

Similar role to Zappacosta and barring the first 15 minutes, he worked in tandem with Kolasinac to limit Bukayo Saka to very little.

Charles De Ketelaere - 5/10

Had bags of potential when he came through onto the scene in Belgium - but his play can sometimes be found lacking, and he's not developed much since. There is no doubting his quality on the ball and first touch at times, but he was found to be lacking and certainly Atalanta's worst attacker on the night.

Mateo Retegui - 6/10

Great, old-school performance from Atalanta's frontman. The Italy international is Serie A's joint-top goalscorer and that showed tonight with some elite movement and passes into De Ketelaere which the Belgian just couldn't finish. Unfortunate with the penalty, but he should have scored.

Ademola Lookman - 6/10

Looked a livewire from the off. Lookman made himself known to the world with that hat-trick in the Europa League final and looks determined to do the same in the Champions League. Tough first opponents to face in what could be Europe's meanest defence, but he'll come good in weeks to come.

SUB - Juan Cuadrado - 6/10

Came on for De Ketelaere on the hour mark and he genuinely made a difference going forward. Unlucky not to score on two occasions.

SUB - Nicolo Zaniolo - 4/10

The former Aston Villa man was introduced for an attacking spark but couldn't quite get going.

SUB - Raoul Bellanova - 4/10

Came on for Zappacosta and offered stamina and intensity on the flanks.

SUB - Mario Pasalic - 3/10

Brought on in stoppage time.

SUB - Lazar Samardzic - 3/10

Introduced to press from the front in stoppage time.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 8/10

Words cannot describe how good his double save was. He pulled off similar antics against Aston Villa earlier in the season, but this one was probably better. A strong penalty save from Retegui saw the ball loop up back into the striker's path, but his header was kept out incredibly by the Spaniard who reacted again. Arteta replacing Aaron Ramsdale with him looks a shrewd bit of business.

Ben White - 6/10

As with all of Arsenal's defence, they generally had a quiet night barring the penalty and a few long shots. The right-back was given the task of keeping Ademola Lookman quiet and he did that to a great extent.

William Saliba - 6/10

Dominant in the air but he faced a really tough opponent in Retegui, who was putting himself about with demeanour. Didn't have much to deal with, but he certainly had a game on his hands.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Sunday's derby hero, Magalhaes was top notch at the weekend and that was the same today. He's the leader at the back and his organisation kept Asenal in check for the majority.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10

Another defender with a quiet evening. The Dutchman didn't have much to do but there wasn't much of an attacking threat from either side and he had a generally quiet game.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Returned to action after his Premier League suspension, and some vital defensive blocks just eased Raya's wariness. He would be a huge miss if he was to be out long-term, and Arsenal fans will be over the moon simply via the fact that they have him back.

Thomas Partey - 4/10

So, so poor to give away the penalty. The Ghanaian tugged Ederson before clipping him in the area after getting caught the wrong side of the Brazilian, and but for Raya's heroics, he would've been the culprit. He may be a favourite of Arteta, starting every game this season so far in all competitions, but more performances such as this could see him drop out of the team.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Did well in that No. 10 role, and looked live and alert as he fashioned a chance for himself early on. He's growing in importance every week for Arteta's men and he looks more reliable with each passing week.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Arsenal have relied on him as their consistent star for a number of years, but especially with Martin Odegaard, that has increased further. Superb free-kick that was gloriously kept out showed his dependability.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

A rare start for the Brazilian and he was decent from the off. Quick feet created the game's first half-chance for Saka, and he generally tried to create something, even if it was to no avail. He'll hope that he can earn more chances in the future.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

There was a genuine case for Leandro Trossard to have started this game and Martinelli's outing wasn't great. He's not been at his best form since around the Christmas period last year, and that has continued, not least with his blazed shot towards the end. Could his time in the starting XI be over?

SUB - Leandro Trossard - 5/10

Came on to fit in the hole, with Havertz reverting up top, but the sort of game that unfolded meant that the Belgian was largely limited in what he could do despite being lively.

SUB - Jorginho - 5/10

Came on for Thomas Partey just moments after the penalty incident. Arsenal had more control almost immediately.

SUB - Raheem Sterling - 4/10

He might take a bit of warming up to the new system but Sterling does offer a strong rotation option. Still slightly rusty, though.

SUB - Riccardo Calafiori - 4/10

Came on for Jurrien Timber late on just to offer fresh legs.

Man of the Match

David Raya

In a moment when Arsenal needed their goalkeeper to stand up and be counted, Raya did exactly that. He'd had little to do all game before Partey hauled Ederson down in the area - but a fine stop to his right was met with an even better reaction save to his left as Retegui looked to follow in his own rebound.

Arsenal have lacked a goalkeeper with that authority and trustworthy manner since at least Wojciech Szszesny, and definitely since Jens Lehmann was at the club. But Raya continues to show his worth at the Emirates Stadium and his save halted them from going one down on the opening game week of the league phase.