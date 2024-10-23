Celtic earned a hard-fought point on Wednesday night as the Hoops laboured Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in Bergamo. Despite the Italian powerhouses being dominant throughout, with Mario Pasalic coming close to opening the scoring by hitting the crossbar, the Galswegian outfit dug their heels in and made it four points from three games in the Champions League.

While many fans travelled to a damp, dreary, but incredibly atmospheric, Stadio di Bergamo with apprehension, Celtic carried a certain air of confidence. Although they followed up a historic win against Slovan Bratislava with a traumatic defeat at Borussia Dortmund, a trip to Atalanta offered an opportunity to clinch their second win in the competition.

Facing last season's Europa League champions, the Scottish Premiership leaders needed to dig deep to maintain a scoreless tie by halftime. After a fast-paced beginning, Atalanta quickly settled into the match and dominated much of the first half. However, thanks to the efforts of Liam Scales, Kasper Schmeichel, and the rest of the defence, Celtic held firm. Mario Pasalic came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he was unable to convert a rebound after his initial header hit the crossbar from point-blank range.

One-way traffic continued after the break, as the Italians ramped up the pressure on Celtic's box. But, in the face of growing pressure from one of Europe's most recent up-and-coming dynasties, the Scottish giants never looked fazed by the challenge as they saw out a stalemate that puts them firmly in the conversation of knockout qualification early on.

Atalanta vs Celtic Statistics Atalanta Stat Celtic 67% Possession 33% 22 Shots 4 6 Shots on Target 2 5 Fouls 9 0 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Atalanta Player Ratings

GK - Marco Carnesecchi - 7/10

Didn't have a lot to do, but when needed, he was trustworthy in the first-half. He was then forced into two camera saves in the second-half, which he successfully completed.

RWB - Raoul Bellanova - 6/10

Didn't do anything wrong, but also didn't do much to inspire a victory for his side, and so his substitution before the hour-mark made sense.

CB - Berat Djimsiti - 7.5/10

Despite a lot of the discourse being around how Celtic could use the speed of Maeda to find cracks in Atalanta's defence, Djimsiti was exceptional and matched him stride for stride throughout.

CB - Isak Hien - 6.5/10

Like his goalkeeper, and different to his defensive partners who chose to make driving runs forward, Hien didn't need to do an awful lot on Wednesday night.

CB - Sead Kolasinac - 7/10

Played in a free role, despite initial predictions suggesting he was playing in a back-three. As a result, he was great both in attack and defence, and his deliveries into the box caused a headache for Celtic. Though not game-altering, it isn't for the ones that tried.

LWB - Davide Zappacosta - 6/10

As Atalanta tried breaking down a low-sitting block, the former Chelsea man was a bit messy in his efforts to be the hero. Certainly, some of his crosses were pinpoint, but on more than one occasion, his passes or wayward shots were rushed when his team needed some calm.

CM - Marten de Roon - 6/10

Early on, he afforded his opposite numbers far too much time and space, often being bypassed like he wasn't even there. The end-to-end nature seemed to be played at too fast of a pace for the Dutchman to cope.

CM - Ederson - 7/10

His tracking back saved his side a goal after Kuhn looked set to race away from the Atalanta defence. He then continued to grow into the game afterward, as he personified composure, even when his teammates and opponents were trading a flurry of turnovers.

CAM - Mario Pasalic - 7/10

Should have done better to steer his header beyond Schmeichel, and again when he had the chance to drill in the opener in the 24th minute from close range. Nonetheless, Pasalic was omnipotent towards Atalanta's chances, as he created opportunities for himself and his teammates time and time again.

ST - Mateo Retegui - 6.5/10

Aerially superior, his header towards goal should have had more conviction. Nonetheless, his linkup play with Pasalic and Lookman was great, and he looked up for the challenge. Surprisingly, though, he was hooked off first.

ST - Ademola Lookman - 7/10

He looked really sharp in and around the box, a constant handful for his markers. He was the main threat for much of the night before coming off in the 68th minute.

Sub - Charles De Ketelaere - 6/10

His spin and shot in the 66th minute almost altered the scoreline, as he brought a dynamism to his side's attacking verve.

Sub - Lazar Samardzic - 7.5/10

He was great, adding something different to an attack that seemed to have tried everything before he got some minutes. He may not have changed the result, but he sure did try his best.

Sub - Juan Cuadrado - 6/10

He was good defensively but did very little up front, which was what he was brought on to do.

Sub - Matteo Ruggeri - 5.5/10

A little reckless, inviting pressure on his backline instead of preventing it as Atalanta looked to find a winner.

Sub - Nicolo Zanioli - 6/10

Really not much to note, as the home crowd showed more energy than he could ever!

Celtic Player Ratings

GK - Kasper Schmeichel - 8/10

His playing style may come across as flashy and somewhat showboaty, but it was also very effective for large parts of the night. His passing was a sight to cherish for the smattering of away fans as he often kickstarted attacks with his vision. Off the ball, he was great, too, always being alive to danger and making six saves.

RB - Alistair Johnston - 7/10

Seemed up for the test right from the word 'go'. Sometimes, this tenacity costs him, though, and earning a yellow card inside 10 minutes meant his longevity was teetering on a knife edge early on. This didn't stop him putting in a risky but highly-rewarding last ditch tackle on Lookman to keep the scores level on the cusp of the break.

CB - Auston Trusty - 7.5/10

Had his sleeves rolled up and stayed focussed on the task, despite a relentless wave of attacks peppering the Celtic box and causing constant concern that another Dortmund-inspired dismantling was on the cards.

CB - Liam Scales - 8/10

A sponge for much of the Atalanta attacks, heading, clearing, and tackling any ball or player that came his way. He was disciplined in his duties and was crucial to his side clinging on. He thwarted a golden opportunity after the break.

LB - Alex Valle - 6/10

Won none of his tackles in the first-half. He did, however, force the opposition goalkeeper into a save early in the second-half, as his deflected piledriver forced Carnesecchi into action.

CM - Arne Engels - 5.5/10

His set-piece prowess was decent on the odd occasion, but he hardly had an influence in open play, struggling to buck the trend of relentless waves of Atalanta pressure. At times, he played like it was a game of hot potato, rushing the ball into someone else for them to deal with.

CM - Callum McGregor - 7.5/10

Out of the three Celtic midfielders, it was their captain that showed the most poise. He was far more confident in possession and marshalled his team to within minutes of another historic result.

CM - Reo Hatate - 7/10

During Celtic's early rhythm, it was the Japanese midfielder that played the bass and set the tempo, with his quick feet and incisive passes becoming a swiftly-turning mill for attacks. Unfortunately, this didn't hold up, with his influence on the game waning after Atalanta found their footing.

RW - Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn - 7/10

A really selfless performance. Defending isn't his forte, and neither should it be in his list of tasks, but he often tracked back and showed an impressive workrate to keep his side in it.

ST - Adam Idah - 5.5/10

Did literally nothing of note in the first-half, making just 15 passes and taking two touches in the final third. This continued after the break, and he was the first Celtic player to come off after a lumbered performance.

LW - Daizen Maeda - 6/10

His pace was a useful route to goal, but the winger hardly found the chance to make his lung-busting runs forward change the outcome of the match, as his markers were a step ahead of him.

Sub - Paulo Bernardo - 5/10

Solid, but didn't do anything to really help change the tide.

Sub - Kyogo Furuhashi - 7/10

Made an instant impact when he turned and shot inside the box, forcing the goalkeeper into a low save. His energy was refreshing and gave the Atalanta defenders much more to think about after a leisurely time up until his arrival. He was such a threat from the bench.

Sub - Luke McCowan - 6.5/10

Shored up the midfield and soaked the pressure well.

Sub - Luis Palma - 5.5/10

Looked to struggle to adapt to the occasion a little.

Sub - James Forrest - 6/10

Not a lot to note, did his duties well without doing anything special.

Man of the Match

Liam Scales

Liam Scales proved absolutely crucial to Celtic's hard-fought victory in Bergamo on Wednesday night. He was a beacon for Atalanta's chances, as he was always in the right place at the right time to snuff out the danger. The 26-year-old picked up the Man of the Match award in his side's historic victory against Slovan Bratislava last month, and made it to 2/3 against last season's Europa League champions.

He won all his ground duels, all but two of his aerial duels, and completed 10 defensive actions as the Scottish Premiership leaders remained in the conversation of Champions League qualification. Four points after three games is a position that Brendan Rodgers would have certainly taken before the competition got underway, and that's, in large, thanks to Scales.