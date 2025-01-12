Atalanta are reportedly in talks with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and are prepared to bring him to Gewiss Stadium this month, as per Alan Nixon.
Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave in the summer when his contract expires. He has snubbed offers to extend his stay with the Merseysiders, and the club has a decision to make over his future.
Everton are reportedly considering selling Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window to avoid losing him on a free at the end of the season. Bournemouth and Newcastle United are interested in the 27-year-old, but the two Premier League clubs may wait for him to become a free agent.
Atalanta are firmly in the race to sign the English forward. A club representative was reportedly in Merseyside and held talks with Calvert-Lewin to try to strike a pre-contract agreement to secure his arrival next summer.
Atalanta Could Sign Calvert-Lewin This Month
Gasperini Wants More Firepower
La Dea are also weighing up making an offer to Everton to sign the 'exceptional' 11-cap England international this month. He could bolster Gian Piero Gasperini's attacking options amid a Serie A title race with Napoli and Inter Milan.
Calvert-Lewin's contract situation was a big talking point during the end of Sean Dyche's reign. The 6ft2in centre-forward was dropped for Armando Broja in a 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth, although he came off the bench when the Chelsea loanee picked up an injury. He sat out a 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup third round on Friday (January 10) because of a slight ankle issue.
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League Stats (2024-25)
|
Appearances (starts)
|
19 (16)
|
Goals
|
2
|
Expected Goals (xG)
|
4.71
|
Goals Per Game
|
0.1
|
Shots Per Game
|
1.9
|
Big Chances Missed
|
9
|
Goal Conversion
|
5%
|
Assists
|
1
|
Key Passes
|
0.3
|
Ground Duels Won
|
1.8 (35%)
|
Aerial Duels Won
|
3.6 (48%)
David Moyes has replaced Dyche and this could have an impact on the striker's situation. The Sheffield-born frontman has managed 70 goals in 266 games since joining the club from Sheffield United in August 2016.
All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.
