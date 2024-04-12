Highlights James Horncastle has suggested Liverpool should at least be considering Gian Piero Gasperini to be their next manager.

Gasperini impressively beat Jurgen Klopp's side 3-0 at Anfield on Thursday, ending an unbeaten run there since February 2023.

The Atalanta manager has beaten reported Liverpool target Ruben Amorim for Sporting Lisbon home and away.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini once again proved his credentials in the dugout by leading his team to a shock 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday evening.

The Italian team now take a three-goal lead into their quarter-final second leg in Italy next week, the latest of a number of scalps Atalanta have managed to pick up in European competition over recent years. The success of the manager against Liverpool is particularly relevant now, given Jurgen Klopp's decision to move on at the end of the season.

Speaking on TNT Sports after Thursday evening's match, European football expert James Horncastle said he believes the 66-year-old should be 'in the conversation' to replace Klopp. It comes as rumours build around Sporting's Ruben Amorim and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi.

Gasperini Beat Ruben Amorim Home and Away

Gasperini has come up against Ruben Amorim many times in European football, beating him home and away and winning four games in a row against him. That should put him firmly in the spotlight for the Liverpool job, despite being in his 60s, Horncastle believes.

After the match, Horncastle said: "There's a big vacancy here (at Anfield) here in the summer and that guy, Gian Piero Gasperini, doesn't get talked about. Over eight years, he's probably punched above his weight, per his resources, more than any other coach. I think he should be in the conversation for more of these jobs.

"I think, with Gasperini, he was burnt in the past when he went to a big job. When he went to Inter. Inter didn't back him. At Atalanta, he knows he's on to a good thing. He's in his 60s, he knows the grass isn't greener on the other side. He's got a good contract, he's incentivised to stay here.

"But at the same time, we've spent the last month to six weeks talking about Xabi Alonso coming here. Amorim coming here. This guy (Gasperini) beat Amorim home and away with Sporting. Went four games against them unbeaten. He's shown that he can build and re-build teams. Three different teams now (that) he's had here."

Gasperini Thinks Liverpool are 'So Strong'

Gasperini spoke to the media after the match. He remains wary of the return fixture next week, being complimentary of Liverpool, while talking about how big his team's victory at Anfield is for Italian football as a whole.

"Tonight's game was amazing," said the Atalanta boss. "I didn't make any changes until 10 minutes to go because it was really hard to touch something about a team that held out until the 90th minute. It's okay to celebrate but we all know we will have to conquer everything in Bergamo next week because Liverpool is so strong."

He added: "We're really happy for how big our win is, and our opponent is," added the Italian. "You know the stats about Anfield. Ten days ago we won 3-0 away at Napoli and we were happy, but not so happy. It is a win for Italian football, not many teams win here at Anfield."