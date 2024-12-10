Real Madrid secured a huge win against Atalanta in the Champions League, with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham ensuring three points. The result sees Los Blancos climb to 18th in the league table after a slow start to the competition.

The away side started the match brilliantly, with Brahim Diaz and Mbappe in particular looking really up for it. Madrid's positive start saw them take the lead on the 10-minute mark when Mbappe received the ball on the edge of the box and, with a perfect touch, breezed past Marten De Roon and slotted an excellent finish into the bottom left corner which the Atalanta goalkeeper had no chance of stopping.

Despite Madrid taking the early lead, it seemed the goal benefitted Atalanta as it was them who took control of the game afterwards. Ademola Lookman was causing big problems down the left wing, with his energy and skill piling the pressure on Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez, who were struggling to deal with him.

The Spanish giants were dealt a huge blow after 35 minutes when Mbappe went down untouched and was forced off due to an injury with Rodrygo taking his place up front. Just minutes after the substitution, Madrid went close to making it 2-0 when Bellingham put a great lofted ball across the box to Antonio Rudiger, who failed to head it home.

In the last attack of the half, Sead Kolasinac was brought down by Tchouameni in the box and a penalty was awarded to the home side, which Charles De Ketelaere calmly put into the top corner to equalise right on half-time.

Atalanta came out strong in the second half but were sucker punched by two quick goals from Vinicius and Bellingham. The Italian side were unlucky for the second goal, but the third goal from Bellingham was difficult to avoid after a sensational ball over the top from Vinicius played him through.

A powerful, low-driven shot from Lookman beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post just six minutes after Madrid put themselves two goals ahead to bring life back into the game for the home side. Despite pressure from the Italian side towards the end of the game, 'Los Blancos' managed to see the game out to secure themselves a vital three points.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid - Match Statistics Atalanta Statistic Real Madrid 56 Possession (%) 44 20 Shots 10 9 Shots on Target 6 5 Corners 2 3 Saves 7 1 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Atalanta Player Ratings

GK: Marco Carnesecchi - 6/10

Didn't have much to do in terms of strenuous saves and couldn't have really done much more to stop Real Madrid's three goals.

RWB: Raoul Bellanova - 6/10

Was extremely energetic up and down the right-hand side but couldn't offer much in terms of his final product, in particular his crosses into the box.

CB: Berat Djimsiti - 6.5/10

Didn't really put a foot wrong in defence but did slow down the play sometimes when having the ball at his feet.

CB: Isak Hien - 7.5/10

Atalanta's best defender this evening. Hien's relentless pressing of the Madrid forwards and midfield made it difficult to break through and his distribution and runs out from defence were excellent too.

CB: Sead Kolasinac - 6.5/10

Made some excellent runs out of defence and got into some good attacking positions and was also solid in defence.

LWB: Matteo Ruggeri - 7/10

Ruggeri saw a lot of the ball down his left-hand side and managed to create a lot of chances which probably should have been finished off by his teammates.

CM: Marten de Roon - 6.5/10

Calm on the ball but didn't have any significant moments in the match.

CM: Ederson - 7/10

His dribbling ability in midfield helped the home side create chances. A solid performance from him on the night.

CAM: Mario Pasalic - 6/10

Did not see that much of the ball and did not have much of an impact. Was substituted after 58 minutes.

ST: Charles De Ketelaere - 7.5/10

His physicality was problematic for Francisco Garcia when he drifted out to the left. He added to his solid performance by excellently slotting home his penalty.

ST: Ademola Lookman - 8/10

Lookman was Atalanta's best player. His relentless running at the Madrid defence had them terrified and he scored an excellent goal. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

SUB: Lazar Samardzic - 7/10

Created multiple chances and was a bright spark off the bench.

SUB: Odilon Kossounou - 6/10

Didn't have much to do after being brought on.

SUB: Mateo Retegui - 6/10

Missed a sitter at the end of the game. Other than that, didn't do much after being introduced.

SUB: Davide Zappacosta - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note after being brought on.

SUB: Nicolo Zaniolo - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note after being brought on.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK: Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

Made some vital saves and was excellent with the ball at his feet.

RB: Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Vazquez had a really tough night up against Lookman and looked out on his feet.

CB: Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

Gave away a penalty for Madrid but aside from that, was calm and composed in defence.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Made some good runs out of defence and used his physicality to deal with De Ketelaere well.

LB: Francisco Garcia - 6.5/10

Battled well against De Ketelaere but did struggle at times.

CM: Dani Ceballos - 7/10

His calming presence in midfield helped Madrid move forward and he was also vital in breaking up the play at times to limit Atalanta's attacks.

CM: Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Did not have much of an impact but battled well in midfield.

CAM: Jude Bellingham - 8/10

Took his goal brilliantly and worked tirelessly towards the end of the game to help his teammates see out the game.

RW: Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Started the game well with his energy and skill, but did not see much of the ball in the second half.

ST: Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Started the game brilliantly which saw him get on the scoresheet with a brilliant touch and finish after just 10 minutes. Unfortunately, his time on the pitch came to an end after 35 minutes due to an injury.

LW: Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

A goal and an assist to his name and he deserved exactly that. Vinicius Junior was phenomenal on the ball and took his goal brilliantly.

SUB: Rodrygo - 6/10

Struggled to fill Mbappe's void up front and did not have that much of the ball.

SUB: Luka Modric - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note after being brought on.

SUB: Raul Asencio - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note after being brought on.

SUB: Arda Guler - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note after being brought on.

Man of the Match

Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian superstar shone in the second half after a quiet first 45 minutes. He took his goal brilliantly and provided an excellent assist for Bellingham's goal as well.

He needed to step up following Mbappe's injury and he did exactly that. 100% of his dribbles completed, and three out of five duels won, he was equally combative with the ball and without it. Madrid need to step things up if they want to make it to the knockout stages, but if Vinicius continues to play as well as this, then Los Blancos shouldn't worry too much.