Highlights Atalanta are set to make a return bid for Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

The gap in valuation between the clubs is not insurmountable, per reportrs.

The Bergamo-based side are likely to make a revised bid soon.

Atalanta are reportedly set to make a return bid for Celtic's Matt O'Riley in the coming weeks in a move that would put the Hoops under transfer pressure - with their asking price being revealed by Italian media.

Celtic star O'Riley all but single-handedly dragged them to the Scottish Premiership title last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in the top-flight alone last season, beating rivals Rangers to the title after a swashbuckling end to the campaign. That has seen interest arise from some of Europe's top clubs - and now Serie A club Atalanta could make another move for the 23-year-old after his exceptional season in a green and white shirt.

Atalanta Set to Make Return Bid for O'Riley

The Bergamo outfit are heavily in the market for O'Riley

The report states that Atalanta have not given up on a move for O'Riley, and will continue to 'close the gap' with the Hoops in a bid to land their man. The Europa League winners are looking for a midfielder to come into their ranks amid their qualification for Champions League football, and O'Riley has been earmarked as a top target with Teun Koopmeiners potentially on his way to Juventus.

Corriere della Serra further state that Atalanta are 'not giving up' their efforts to sign Celtic's star man, and will relaunch their efforts to sign him after a first bid was turned down for the Danish international earlier this month.

Matt O'Riley's Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Their initial offer of €18million (£15.1m) with add-ons fell short of Celtic's reported €30million (£25.2m) asking price - despite other reports claiming they want £50million for the star - and they will up the ante with a revised bid in the near future to avoid losing out to the Hoops on his signing.

The report states that the gap between the initial bid and Celtic's valuation is not deemed to be insurmountable, and a deal appears close - with an agreement somewhere in the middle of the two figures being the realistic target for the Bergamo-based side.

O'Riley Sale Could Happen With Time to Prepare

A January bid was not great timing for the Hoops to sell

O'Riley's future has been touted to be away from Celtic for quite some time, but only in recent weeks and with a whole six-week period to make transfers in the off-season has it seemed a genuine possibility.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Riley's 18 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season count for two-thirds of his entire Celtic strikes.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan both made their interest in the midfielder known in the winter transfer window, and whilst the Spanish outfit were rebuffed with a bid, that was on transfer deadline day in January. With Celtic in dire need of the Dane to propel them to a Scottish Premiership title, he did exactly that with a spate of strong performances towards the end of the season and their third top-flight trophy in a row was certainly worth the rejected bid.

With more time to sort a deal given that players have only just returned to pre-season, it does seem as though Atalanta will give Celtic something to think about in the upcoming days and weeks - but only a huge bid will tempt the club to sell given that they still have the majority of the Jota money to spend following his sale to Al-Ittihad last summer.