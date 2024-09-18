Atalanta host Arsenal in the new-look Champions League group stages, which will see each team play eight games (four home, four away) in a 36-team league.

The new format means the Gunners travel to Bergamo on Thursday night instead of the traditional Tuesday and Wednesday matchday slots, with both teams afforded an extra day of rest after playing on Sunday.

Arsenal will be buoyed by their 1-0 win against Tottenham in the North London derby over the weekend and go into Thursday's game as favourites.

Atalanta, on the other hand, breathed new life into their season after coming from 2-1 down to beat Fiorentina 3-2 at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. La Dea have endured a mixed start to the season and currently sit eighth, with two wins and two losses from four games.

Atalanta may have struggled for results at the start of the season. But Arsenal will need to be at their best defensively if they're to secure a result, with Pierluigi Gasperini's side having netted eight goals in their opening few games.

Atalanta vs. Arsenal Match Information Where Gewiss Stadium When Thursday 19th September Location Viale Giulio Cesare, Bergamo BG, Italy Kick-Off 20:00PM TV BT Sport 1

Outcome

Arsenal favourites to take opening game victory

Atalanta understandably start the game as underdogs, but La Dea's home advantage means Arsenal are by no means overwhelming favourites. Arsenal are arguably the most defensively solid team in Europe right now, having kept three clean sheets in their opening four games.

Mikel Arteta's side don't concede many big chances and if Atalanta are to get anything out of this game they'll need to start quickly and take their opportunities when they arise. Arsenal have been clinical without being at their free-flowing best, and they will look to bide their time before picking off Atalanta.

The Gunners will also have one eye on next weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City and Arteta could ring the changes in an effort to keep his squad fresh ahead of their trip to the Etihad.

Atalanta vs. Arsenal - Match Result Atalanta to win 14/5 Draw 11/4 Arsenal to win 10/11

Over/Under

Goals to be at a premium in Italy

Expect this to be a low-scoring game, with Arsenal looking to frustrate their hosts before exploiting the space left behind on the break and take advantage of their impressive prowess at dead ball situations. In other words, the Gunners are likely to adopt a game-plan not dissimilar to Mikel Arteta's tactics in the north London derby - although he will have the added luxury of Declan Rice being available despite a domestic suspension.

Atalanta will need to be at their clinical best if they're to pull off a result and, as such, the odds are high for any result over 4.5 goals. Under 2.5 goals seems the likelier scenario, but those fancying their chances might take a punt on under 3.5, which offers a more generous return.

Atalanta vs. Arsenal - Over/Under Goals Over Under 0.5 1/25 12/1 1.5 2/9 10/3 2.5 8/11 11/10 3.5 7/4 4/9 4.5 4/1 1/6 5.5 9/1 1/16 6.5 20/1 1/66 7.5 40/1 1/250

Goalscorers

Saka and Havertz to continue fine form.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have started the new season in excellent form and both will be expected to start on Thursday.

Havertz has two goals in four games, though is yet to score away from home. Saka, at 11/2 to score first on Thursday, has provided a goal or an assist in each of his four games this season.

Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick as Atalanta triumphed against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season, and the Nigerian forward continued his fine goalscoring form with a goal and an assist on his first start of the season over the weekend. The former Everton frontman is 15/2 to open the scoring on Thursday.

Atalanta vs. Arsenal - Goalscorers Player First Anytime Bukayo Saka 11/2 15/8 Gabriel Jesus 11/2 15/8 Kai Havertz 13/2 9/4 Ademola Lookman 15/2 11/4 Gabriel Martinelli 15/2 11/4 Charles De Ketelaere 10/1 15/4

Predictions

Arsenal to edge close encounter

Both teams will be keen to get off to a good start in the Champions League and will be afraid to give much away. This should make for a tight affair, with only a couple of goals separating the two sides.

Arsenal, though, are in their second season back in Europe's top competition and their defensive nous should be enough to see them nick a result just as they did against Tottenham.

GMS Prediction: Atalanta 0-2 Arsenal

All odds from Bet365, and are correct as of 12:30 GMT, 16/09/24.