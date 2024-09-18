Arsenal will get their Champions League campaign underway on Thursday as they travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta. The Gunners will look to extend their unbeaten start to the season to five as they aim to build on an impressive 1-0 away victory in the North London Derby on Sunday.

The Europa League champions go into Thursday's fixture following a 3-2 victory over Fiorentina, to turn around their poor league form in Italy. In the previous fixture, Atalanta suffered a grueling 4-0 defeat to Inter Milan, as well as a 2-1 defeat to Torino in the preceding week. However, Gasperini's men will look to continue their good European form from last season, where they only tasted defeat once as they claimed the Europa League title.

Arsenal will go into the match as the more in-form team, dropping points in just one of their first four Premier League games. In a tightly contested match with bitter-rivals Tottenham, Mikel Arteta's squad earned a 1-0 victory, moving them to second in the league. However, Arteta also has to take an away trip to Manchester City on Sunday into account when selecting his side against Atalanta.

Atalanta Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Ademola Lookman set to start

Atalanta Predicted XI; Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Bellanova, de Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui

Centre-backs Ben Godfrey, formerly of Everton, young prospect Scalvini, and veteran Toloi are all unlikely to feature on Thursday. A lengthy injury for striker Gianluca Scamacca will also mean he misses the Arsenal outing.

Gasperini will not be without attacking talent as he awaits for the return of Scammaca to the squad. Former Everton and Fulham forward Ademola Lookman made his first league appearance in the club's last match, earning himself a goal and an assist in the victory. As well as this, Atalanta can look to new signing Mateo Retegui from Genoa to lead the line in the absence of the Italian.

With no injury concerns and coming off the back of a positive result, Atalanta are not expected to make any changes in their Champions League matchup with Arsenal. With the front-three of the Italian club all netting on Sunday, they will look to continue their goal-scoring habits as they face an Arsenal defense who have only conceded once this season. New signing Retegui has been quick off the mark for his new club, scoring four goals in their opening four league games.

Arsenal Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Raheem Sterling set for first Arsenal start

Arsenal Predicted XI; Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice; Trossard, Havertz, Sterling; Jesus

It is expected that Mikel Arteta will not start Bukayo Saka in their Champions League meeting with Atalanta on Thursday. Due to their meeting with Manchester City on Sunday, changes in the frontline could see Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus start the match in place of Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

With doubts over the likes of Zinchenko and Calafiori, as well as an injury for Tomiyasu, Arteta may make a change at left-back. Jakub Kiwior may come into the side, resting Jurrien Timber for Sunday.

Declan Rice is also expected to return to the side on Thursday having missed out on Sunday's derby due to suspension. After an impressive performance against Tottenham, it is likely his midfield partner will be Jorginho, with Thomas Partey being rested from the squad.

Arsenal by no means have an easy introduction to this season's European campaign. Atalanta will look to break English hearts once again, as they eliminated Liverpool from last season's Europa League semi-finals.

Arsenal's Champions League Campaign - Group Stage Fixtures

New Champions League format

This season sees the Champions League's group stages take a new form with the much-debated Swiss Model comprising of eight group games against different opponents (four home, four away) while pitting all 36 teams against each other in one single table.

The Gunners' European campaign therefore sees them travel across Europe, taking on sides from France, Italy, Portgual, Spain, Croatia and Ukraine, before discovering if they will make the knockout rounds of the competition. Incredibly, the north London side will need to play in two Champions League games after their involvement in the third round of the FA Cup.

You can see a full list of Arsenal's group stage games below.

Arsenal's Champions League Group Stage Fixtures 19/09/2024 Atalanta vs Arsenal (A) 01/10/2024 Arsenal vs PSG (H) 22/10/2024 Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk (H) 06/11/2024 Inter Milan vs Arsenal (A) 26/11/2024 Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal (A) 11/12/2024 Arsenal vs Monaco (H) 22/01/2025 Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb (H) 29/01/2025 Girona vs Arsenal (A)

Atalanta vs Arsenal - Head to Head Record

First meeting between both clubs

Thursday's encounter will represent the first time Arsenal and Atalanta have faced each other in any competitive setting. That isn't hugely surprising considering there have only been ten seasons in which the Italian outfit have been involved in European competitions, with six of those coming since the start of the 2017/18 season.

Nonetheless, Arsenal's record against Italian opposition overall is pretty strong. The Gunners have won 20 of 37 encounters with their most frequent opponents being AC Milan, who they have beaten four times from eight games while only losing twice.

Atalanta's record against English opposition isn't quite so impressive. They've managed just four wins from ten games, but do boast a perfect record against Everton who they beat to an aggregate score of 8-1 during their two meetings in the 2017/18 Europa League group stages. However, Atalanta beat Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-finals last season after a shock 3-0 victory at Anfield, so they are not to be underestimated.