Highlights Liverpool have been eliminated from the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0.

The Reds couldn't overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

The Italian side move on to the semi-final of the competition.

Despite winning 1-0 on the night, Liverpool have been eliminated from the Europa League by Atalanta. The Reds had too big a hill to climb after a disastrous first leg at Anfield saw them come into Thursday's game with a 3-0 deficit to erase. They put in a strong showing, but couldn't quite produce the magic once again. Instead, the Serie A side will move onto the semi-finals and Liverpool have played their final match in Europe under Jurgen Klopp.

Related How Many Liverpool Games Jurgen Klopp has Left The iconic manager could lead his side to a treble by the end of the season.

The Premier League side knew just how big a task they had on their hands if they were to progress to the next round of the Europa League, but it looked like they were well up for the job when they got their noses in front almost immediately. Trent Alexander-Arnold showed just what the club have been missing in his absence when he caused Atalanta problems early and ultimately won his side a penalty.

The Englishman whipped a ball into the home side's box, but Matteo Ruggeri was deemed to have handled it. Mohamed Salah stepped up to convert the spot kick and give the Reds hope of another historic comeback. They fought heavily throughout the game, but Atalanta's defence did an excellent job keeping them at bay and the Italians have progressed to the final four of the Europa League.

Key Match Statistics Atalanta Stats Liverpool 2 Shots on target 5 2 Shots off target 2 36 Possession 64 14 Fouls 10 2 Corner kicks 1 3 Yellow cards 1

Full match highlights

Atalanta Player Ratings

GK - Juan Musso - 7/10

Conceded from the penalty spot early, but made several key saves to hold Liverpool from mounting the comeback.

RWB - Davide Zappacosta - 6/10

The former Chelsea man had a mixed bag of an evening. He struggled to make much of an impact going forward for Atalanta but did a solid job keeping Luis Diaz relatively quiet on the left flank.

CB - Berat Djimsiti - 7/10

The defender had a fine performance and made several crucial interceptions inside his own area throughout the game to halt Liverpool's offense.

CB - Isak Hien - 6/10

It was a mixed bag from Hien who struggled early and was lucky to avoid a red card in the first half, but bounced back in the second and did a good job nullifying the Reds' attack with his fellow defender.

CB - Sead Kolasinac - 7/10

The former Arsenal man stood up to Liverpool's pressure time and time again, limiting them to very few clearcut opportunities.

LWB - Matteo Ruggeri - 5/10

Conceded a penalty five minutes into the game that kickstarted Liverpool's comeback.

CM - Marten do Roon - 5/10

Struggled on the ball and gave it away far too often to have any sort of positive impact on the midfield for Atalanta.

CM - Ederson - 6/10

The Brazilian broke up several Liverpool attacks with some key tackles in the middle of the park. Should have scored in the second half, but his effort from inside the Liverpool area was straight at Alisson.

AM - Teun Koopmeiners - 6/10

Consistently posed a threat to Liverpool on the counter and got behind the defence on several occasions. Had the ball in the back of the net, but was ruled offside.

ST - Aleksei Miranchuk - 5/10

You'd have been forgiven for being unaware that the forward was even playing for large spells of the game as he had very little impact on the pitch and went long stretches of the 90 minutes without any sort of involvement.

ST - Gianluca Scamacca - 6/10

After a very impressive display in the first leg, it was a much quieter evening for the former West Ham United man. Still, there were moments in the second half when he looked capable of producing magic for Atalanta, before ultimately coming up short.

Sub - Charles De Ketalaere - 6/10

Replace Scamacca in the second half, but didn't have much chance to impact the game as Liverpool dominated possession and Atalanta had few opportunities to conjure up any sort of offense.

Sub - Mario Pasalic - 6/10

Replaced a tiring Ederson in the middle of the park and had his work cut out for him with Liverpool pushing forward relentlessly, but got up to pace quickly, albeit without having to do too much.

Sub - Ademola Lookman - 6/10

The former Everton man will have relished being on the pitch when Atalanta eliminated Liverpool from the Europa League, but truth be told, he didn't really have time to do much off the bench.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Alisson Becker - 7/10

The Brazilian didn't have too much to do, but he did the job whenever he was called upon.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

The Englishman showed immediately what Liverpool have missed in his absence this year as he won the side a penalty just five minutes into the game. His knack for picking out the perfect pass was on display several times throughout, and it seemed as though all of the Reds' creativity came through him.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

The former RB Leipzig man was a phenom at the back for the Reds, both in the air and on the ground. He dealt with the Atalanta forwards with ease.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

The Reds captain looked almost lethargic at the back despite the circumstances.

LB - Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Tried to get things going offensively for Liverpool on several occasions, but was way off it with his long balls.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

It was a strong showing from Szoboszlai who's been off the pace a little lately. He offered very little going forwards, but did a fine job defensively and broke up several Atalanta moves with some vital tackles.

CM - Curtis Jones - 7/10

With a 92% pass completion rate and a 100% success rate with his dribbles, Jones was one of few Liverpool players who looked like they were capable of producing something in the final third for the Reds. Unfortunately, little came of it.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Similarly to Szoboszlai, the Argentine looked good defensively in the middle of the field and did a solid job stepping into the passing lanes with five interceptions, but he couldn't quite get his game going offensively.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Scored from the penalty spot early, but then struggled to have any sort of influence on the tie. He missed a glorious chance to double his tally too, catching Musso off of his line, but he failed to hit the target and he didn't do much of note afterwards.

ST - Cody Gakpo - 7/10

The Dutchman has quietly put together a very impressive run of form lately, and that continued here. His passing in the final third and his runs behind the defence put Atalanta under pressure throughout the match.

LW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

The Colombian's link-up play with Gakpo led to some promising looks for the Reds initially, but he struggled to make too much of an impact outside of those fleeting moments. Subbed off in the second half with Klopp searching for life off the bench.

Sub - Diogo Jota - 6/10

Was brought on to liven things up in the second half, but he failed to do so and offered very little.

Sub - Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Usually reliable for energy off the bench, Nunez struggled to really get involved in the game once he was on the pitch.

Sub - Harvey Elliot - 6/10

Another attacker brought off the bench to try and find a breakthrough, but the young Englishman left very little mark on proceedings.

Sub - Joe Gomez - 6/10

Had very little to do once he replaced Alexander-Arnold.

Sub - Jayden Danns - 6/10

Made his European debut which must have been a wonderful feeling, but didn't have much time to make a difference for Liverpool.

Man of the Match

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It was a superb showing from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who reminded everyone why he's so integral to Liverpool's success. The Reds relied heavily on his creativity and vision throughout the match, and he played several incredible passes to set his teammates up but they failed to make it count.

He also won a penalty for Liverpool early on in the game to set up what looked to be an intense affair, but it ultimately meant little as his side failed to really test Musso in the Atalanta goal afterwards.