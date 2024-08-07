Highlights Usain Bolt's sense of humour and dominance shined through during a 4x100m race where he hilariously outpaced Wallace Spearmon in Zurich.

Spearmon appreciated Bolt's showmanship despite being the target of his antics, appreciating both his talent and charm.

While Bolt's resume is legendary, Spearmon also had success in his own athletic career, collecting medals in the 200m discipline.

Former 200m track and field star Wallace Spearmon has fond memories of friend and rival Usain Bolt, but recently recounted one of their funniest memories mid-race that came at his own expense.

The 39-year-old from Chicago was a guest on the Ready Set Go podcast of fellow ex-athletic star Justin Gaitlin (multiple world champion and 2004 Olympic gold medalist) and Bahamian sprinter Rodney Green. And as Gaitlin started to ask his compatriot about the Jamaican 100m and 200m world record holder, Spearmon talked about a 4x100m relay race they faced off in, where Bolt not only bested him on track, but showed him first hand just how different their levels were.

During that particular race in Zurich, the pair were the anchors for their respective teams, and by the time the final baton pass was done, Spearmon and the USA had a gap on Bolt and Jamaica. Yet it wouldn't matter one bit. Spearmon detailed that as they were running, Bolt was not only catching him quickly, but also talking to him like a trainer as he passed by in the neighboring lane.

"In the whole 4x100, I can hear. "Alright Wallace, I'm coming. Get your knees up! Look to your left, here I am! Ah, I got you, great job!' We crossed and all you do is see me walk up to him, and I was like: 'Don't you ever do that bulls*** again, bro.'"

The podcast also shared a clip of that very race, and you can see Bolt looking directly at Spearmon with metres to go, instead of focusing towards the finish line ahead of them. And as he recounted the tale, Spearmon tossed in a few playful swears while Gatlin cracked a smile and Green also said: "Bolt, you crazy for that."

Usain Bolt's Personality Matched His Dominance

While a memory that Spearmon wouldn't have enjoyed from a competitive standpoint, it's an account that unsurprisingly matches up with the type of character that Usain Bolt was. Alongside being one of the most dominant track and field athletes of all time, if not the most, the Jamaican was just as well-known for his outgoing persona and charisma.

That showmanship and love of racing was something that Spearmon actually liked quite a bit about Bolt; it's what seemingly drew them together into a friendship. Though he never understood what Bolt had been doing to his opponents until he was on the receiving end of the antics during that relay race.

"So I watch that [Bolt racing for the first time] and see what Bolt's about. And I'm like, 'alright, okay, okay, okay. Shout out to this man.' And then when he does it to you, you're like 'hold on, wait a minute.'"

Wallace Spearmon's Own Athletics Career

While Bolt's achievements are legendary, Spearmon had a good career in his own right. In his specialty 200m, the American collected medals in the discipline three times in the World Championships with two bronzes (2007 Osaka & 2009 Berlin) and a silver in the 2005 Helsinki edition. His finest achievement, however, was a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race with the USA at that same Osaka World Championship tournament.

Alas, the feeling of an Olympic medal would escape his resume, with a disqualification in the final of the 200m event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, for stepping beyond his lane, denying him a bronze medal.