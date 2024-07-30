Highlights Athletes at the Olympics receive an extravagant gift bag when entering the Olympic village.

The gift bag includes a limited edition Samsung smartphone worth over £1000.

Medalists at the Olympics also receive an 'Iconic Poster' and a stuffed toy of the Olympic mascot.

Olympic athletes are being treated like royalty at the games, as it has been revealed that everyone competing has received a special gift bag upon entering the famous Olympic village. In total, there are more than 11,000 participants at this summer's event representing more than 200 countries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2016 Rio Olympics holds the record for most athletes at a games with 11,238 competing.

With so many athletes set to participate, a small fortune has been spent on welcoming them to the village, with the International Olympic Committee going all out with the contents of their goody bag, which includes some unique and expensive items.

The Contents Of Olympic Welcome Kit

A gold phone is among the list of goodies

As revealed by Jamaican high-jump champion Lamara Distin in a post on social media, athletes have been handed a variety of necessities for their stay in the Olympic village, as well as one or two luxury items. Firstly, Distin showcases the two water bottles that she was gifted by two of the games' sponsors, Powerade and Coca-Cola.

Athletes also receive a limited edition bag containing several toiletries, including hand sanitiser, a toothbrush and toothpaste, Head and Shoulders shampoo, and an air freshener. There is also a welcome kit from the IOC.

The most jaw-dropping item though, is a brand new Olympic-themed Samsung Z Flip6. The ordinary version of the device retails for more than £1000, but the ones that athletes will receive contain a unique Olympic touch. The gold mobiles also come with a limited edition flipsuit which has the Olympic rings embroidered on the bottom of it, and a colour design matching the colours of the famous logo on the top.

With just the mobile phone alone, it means that all the goody bags come to a combined valuation of at least £11 million, not including the other amenities such as the toiletries and water bottles.

The Gift Athletes On the Podium Receive

Medalists will be handed an extra prize other than their medals

While every athlete's goal is to come away with either a gold, silver or bronze medal, those who do step foot on the podium are being rewarded with an extra couple of prizes. Many have speculated what is in the gold boxes medalists are being handed alongside their medals, but it has become tradition for a separate prize to also be awarded.

This time around, an 'Iconic Poster' has been commissioned for the top three in each category to take home with them. Designed by Parisian artist Ugo Gattoni, the piece took over 2,000 hours and six months to be completed.

The poster is not the only extra gift that those who make the podium will receive either, as they will also be handed a stuffed toy of the Olympic mascot with the corresponding medal which the athletes won. While in previous years, the official mascot of the games has been an animal of some sort, it was decided that this time around it would take the shape of a Phrygian cap.