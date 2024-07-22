Highlights

  • Since the Olympic Games were formed, fans have witnessed many iconic names make a name for themselves on the highest stage.
  • From gymnastics to fencing, these iconic athletes have put the Games on the map and have created history more than once.
  • The likes of Michael Phelps and Larisa Latynina have set jaw-dropping records and inspired many.

With the Olympics around the corner, there is a fantastic opportunity to look back at the most decorated athletes who have dominated their respective disciplines.

To win multiple medals in one games requires dedication and adaptability, and to win across numerous iterations of the Olympics displays longevity that writes athletes into the history books for years to come.

This list of the top 10 athletes with the most Olympic medals is a who’s who of the games, highlighting athletes who have enjoyed sustained success across numerous disciplines.

Athletes with most medals at the Summer Olympics (as of 22/07/24)

Athlete

Sport

Nation

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Michael Phelps

Swimming

USA

23

3

2

28

Larisa Latynina

Gymnastics

USSR

9

5

4

18

Nikolai Adrianov

Gymnastics

USSR

7

5

3

15

Boris Shakhlin

Gymnastics

USSR

7

4

2

13

Edoardo Mangiarotti

Fencing

Italy

6

5

2

13

Takashi Ono

Gymnastics

Japan

5

4

4

13

Paavo Nurmi

Athletics

Finland

9

3

0

12

Birgit Fischer

Canoeing

East Germany/Germany

8

4

0

12

Sawao Kato

Gymnastics

Japan

8

3

1

12

Jenny Thompson

Swimming

USA

8

3

1

12

10 Jenny Thompson

Swimming

Jenny Thompson swims in 100m butterfly heat

The first of a few swimmers on this list, Jenny Thompson, competed in the butterfly and freestyle strokes for the United States from 1992 to 2004. Thompson won a whopping eight gold medals in her Olympic career, as well as three silvers and a bronze. There are some other athletes who have also won 12 medals, but the top-heavy nature of her wins means she sneaks into this list.

Jenny Thompson's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Barcelona 1992

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

Barcelona 1992

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Barcelona 1992

100 metres Freestyle

Silver

Atlanta 1996

4 x 200 metres Freestyle Rela

Gold

Atlanta 1996

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

Atlanta 1996

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Sydney 2000

4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Sydney 2000

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

Sydney 2000

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Sydney 2000

100 metres Freestyle

Bronze

Athens 2004

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Silver

Athens 2004

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Silver

9 Sawao Kato

Gymnastics

Sawao Kato in training

Sawao Kato was a stalwart in the Japanese gymnastics team, and has 12 Olympic medals to show for it. Competing from 1968 to 1976, Kato has exactly the same medal tally as Thompson, with eight golds, three silvers and one bronze. Kato was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2001, and was also given the title of professor emeritus at the University of Tsukuba.

Sawao Kato's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Mexico City 1968

Team All-Around

Gold

Mexico City 1968

Rings

Bronze

Mexico City 1968

Individual All-Around

Gold

Mexico City 1968

Floor Exercise

Gold

Munich 1972

Team All-Around

Gold

Munich 1972

Pommelled Horse

Silver

Munich 1972

Parallel Bars

Gold

Munich 1972

Individual All-Around

Gold

Munich 1972

Horizontal Bar

Silver

Montreal 1976

Team All-Around

Gold

Montreal 1976

Parallel Bars

Gold

Montreal 1976

Individual All-Around

Silver

8 Birgit Fisher

Canoeing

Birgit Fisher celebrating Olympic win

Canoeing is not necessarily the first sport that comes to mind when you think of the Summer Olympics. Birgit Fisher, however, is the most successful athlete in the field. The German competed for both East Germany and Germany from 1980 to 2004, enjoying a 24-year Olympic career. Fisher also won 12 medals, but all of hers were gold (8) and silver (4). Her lack of bronzes means she leapfrogs the previously mentioned athletes. Specialising in canoe sprint, Fisher won medals in each of the games she participated in. Fisher’s longevity also means that she has been both the youngest and oldest-ever champion in canoeing at the Olympics.

Birgit Fisher's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Moscow 1980

Kayak Singles, 500 metres

Gold

Seoul 1988

Kayak Singles, 500 metres

Silver

Seoul 1988

Kayak Fours, 500 metres

Gold

Seoul 1988

Kayak Doubles, 500 metres

Gold

Barcelona 1992

Kayak Singles, 500 metres

Gold

Barcelona 1992

Kayak Fours, 500 metres

Silver

Atlanta 1996

Kayak Fours, 500 metres

Gold

Atlanta 1996

Kayak Doubles, 500 metres

Silver

Sydney 2000

Kayak Fours, 500 metres

Gold

Sydney 2000

Kayak Doubles, 500 metres

Gold

Athens 2004

Kayak Fours, 500 metres

Gold

Athens 2004

Kayak Doubles, 500 metres

Silver

7 Paavo Nurmi

Athletics

Paavo Nurmi was a Finnish middle to long-distance runner who won nine gold medals across three Olympics. At the 1924 Paris games, Nurmi managed to win five golds in a single games, an incredible feat for an endurance athlete. This included wins in the 1500m, 3000m team and 5000m races, as well as two cross-country titles. Despite the Finn’s successes, he was suspended before the 1932 games due to strained relations between Finland and Sweden. This meant that Nurmi was prevented from adding to his already filled trophy cabinet before retirement.

Paavo Nurmi's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Antwerp 1920

Cross-Country, Team

Gold

Antwerp 1920

Cross-Country, Individual

Gold

Antwerp 1920

5,000 metres

Silver

Antwerp 1920

10,000 metres

Gold

Paris 1924

Cross-Country, Team

Gold

Paris 1924

Cross-Country, Individual

Gold

Paris 1924

5,000 metres

Gold

Paris 1924

3,000 metres, Team

Gold

Paris 1924

1,500 metres

Gold

Amsterdam 1928

5,000 metres

Silver

Amsterdam 1928

3,000 metres Steeplechase

Silver

Amsterdam 1928

10,000 metres

Gold

6 Takashi Ono

Gymnastics

Takashi Ono in action at the Olympics

The second of the Japanese gymnasts on this list, Takashi Ono competed from 1952 to 1964 and took home 13 medals in the process. A very versatile gymnast, Ono won gold medals in almost every discipline. He won gold in the horizontal bar, vault and team disciplines, as well as medals in the all-around, pommel horse, parallel bars and rings. His prolific Olympic career was recognised in 1998 as he was inducted to the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Takashi Ono's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Helsinki 1952

Horse Vault

Bronze

Melbourne 1956

Team All-Around

Silver

Melbourne 1956

Pommelled Horse

Silver

Melbourne 1956

Parallel Bars

Bronze

Melbourne 1956

Individual All-Around

Silver

Melbourne 1956

Horizontal Bar

Gold

Rome 1960

Team All-Around

Gold

Rome 1960

Rings

Bronze

Rome 1960

Parallel Bars

Bronze

Rome 1960

Individual All-Around

Silver

Rome 1960

Horse Vault

Gold

Rome 1960

Horizontal Bar

Gold

Tokyo 1964

Team All-Around

Gold

5 Edoardo Mangiarotti

Fencing

Another athlete with incredible longevity, Edoardo Mangiarotti was at the top of the fencing world for decades. His Olympic career spanned from 1936 to 1960, and he won 13 medals in the process. The Italian competed in both the foil and épée competitions, supporting Italy to multiple team victories throughout his career. With a career blighted by the Second World War, Mangiarotti is another athlete on this list that could have enjoyed even more success if not for international politics. To make his career all the more impressive, the Italian was awarded a Platinum Wreath by the International Olympic Committee for winning 39 medals in the Olympics and World Championships.

Edoardo Mangiarotti's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Berlin 1936

Épée, Team

Gold

London 1948

Foil, Team

Silver

London 1948

Épée, Team

Silver

London 1948

Épée, Individual

Bronze

Helsinki 1952

Foil, Team

Silver

Helsinki 1952

Foil, Individual

Silver

Helsinki 1952

Épée, Team

Gold

Helsinki 1952

Épée, Individual

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Foil, Team

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Épée, Team

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Épée, Individual

Bronze

Rome 1960

Foil, Team

Silver

Rome 1960

Épée, Team

Gold

4 Boris Shakhlin

Gymnastics

A return to gymnastics, and the first Soviet athlete on this list. Competing from 1956 to 1964, Boris Shakhlin won 13 medals in his Olympic career, seven of which were gold. Starting his career with two gold medals in Melbourne in 1956, the Soviet then won seven medals at the next games in Rome. Another member of the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, Shakhlin retired at the age of 35 after a heart attack brought his career to a premature end. Until 1980, Shakhlin held the top spot for the most decorated male Olympic athlete, but he was ultimately succeeded by another great in gymnastics.

Boris Shakhlin's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Melbourne 1956

Team All-Around

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Pommelled Horse

Gold

Rome 1960

Team All-Around

Silver

Rome 1960

Rings

Silver

Rome 1960

Pommelled Horse

Gold

Rome 1960

Parallel Bars

Gold

Rome 1960

Individual All-Around

Gold

Rome 1960

Horse Vault

Gold

Rome 1960

Horizontal Bar

Bronze

Tokyo 1964

Team All-Around

Silver

Tokyo 1964

Rings

Bronze

Tokyo 1964

Individual All-Around

Silver

Tokyo 1964

Horizontal Bar

Gold

3 Nikolai Andrianov

Gymnastics

The successor to Shakhlin, and direct predecessor of the top athlete on this list, Nikolai Andrianov, won an incredible 15 medals across his three Olympic Games. He set the tone in Munich in 1972, where he took home the gold in floor exercise and medalled in the vault and team competitions. His career only continued to yield medals from there, as he won 13 medals in the subsequent two Games across a plethora of disciplines. In the late 1990s to early 2000s, Andrianov was the coach of the Japanese gymnastics team, and worked in coaching throughout his life after retiring as an athlete.

Nikolai Andrianov's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Munich 1972

Team All-Around

Silver

Munich 1972

Horse Vault

Bronze

Munich 1972

Floor Exercise

Gold

Montreal 1976

Team All-Around

Silver

Montreal 1976

Rings

Gold

Montreal 1976

Pommelled Horse

Bronze

Montreal 1976

Parallel Bars

Silver

Montreal 1976

Individual All-Around

Gold

Montreal 1976

Horse Vault

Gold

Montreal 1976

Floor Exercise

Gold

Moscow 1980

Team All-Around

Gold

Moscow 1980

Individual All-Around

Silver

Moscow 1980

Horse Vault

Gold

Moscow 1980

Horizontal Bar

Bronze

Moscow 1980

Floor Exercise

Silver

2 Larisa Latynina

Gymnastics

The most decorated woman in Olympic history, Larisa Latynina was a Soviet gymnast who competed from 1956 to 1964. Her tally of 18 medals puts her three clear of Andrianov, and six clear of her nearest female competitor in Birgit Fisher. Fisher still holds the record for the number of gold medals achieved by a female Olympic athlete, with nine. Competing in the 1950s and 1960s, Latynina is credited with setting the tone for Soviet gymnastics, effectively walking so that Andrianov and Shakhlin could run. Her post-career exploits were also very much related to coaching, as she became a coach for the Soviet national gymnastics team after her retirement in 1966.

Larisa Latynina's Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Melbourne 1956

Uneven Bars

Silver

Melbourne 1956

Team Portable Apparatus

Bronze

Melbourne 1956

Team All-Around

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Individual All-Around

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Horse Vault

Gold

Melbourne 1956

Floor Exercise

Gold

Rome 1960

Uneven Bars

Silver

Rome 1960

Team All-Around

Gold

Rome 1960

Individual All-Around

Gold

Rome 1960

Horse Vault

Bronze

Rome 1960

Floor Exercise

Gold

Rome 1960

Balance Beam

Silver

Tokyo 1964

Uneven Bars

Bronze

Tokyo 1964

Team All-Around

Gold

Tokyo 1964

Individual All-Around

Silver

Tokyo 1964

Horse Vault

Silver

Tokyo 1964

Floor Exercise

Gold

Tokyo 1964

Balance Beam

Bronze

1 Michael Phelps

Swimming

Michael Phelps at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

With 10 more medals than any athlete on this list, Michael Phelps is set to be the most decorated Olympic performer for a long time. The American swimmer competed from 2004 to 2016, and won an incredible 28 medals, 23 of which were gold. Phelps also has 66 medals including World Championships and Pan-Pacific Championships. Perhaps his most successful Olympics was in Beijing in 2008, where the American took home eight medals, all being gold after an undefeated run throughout the games. Phelps’ domination is also displayed by his setting of 39 world records, 29 of which are in individual events. Unsurprisingly, this is the most records set by any swimmer recognised by FINA. A household name and perpetual quiz question answer, Phelps is the most successful Olympic athlete to date. Topping this list by a margin is a testament to his embodiment of the characteristics of athletes on this list: dedication and longevity.

Michael Phelps' Olympic medals

Olympics

Event

Medal

Athens 2004

400 metres Individual Medley

Gold

Athens 2004

4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Athens 2004

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

Athens 2004

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Bronze

Athens 2004

200 metres Individual Medley

Gold

Athens 2004

200 metres Freestyle

Bronze

Athens 2004

200 metres Butterfly

Gold

Athens 2004

100 metres Butterfly

Gold

Beijing 2008

400 metres Individual Medley

Gold

Beijing 2008

4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Beijing 2008

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

Beijing 2008

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Beijing 2008

200 metres Individual Medley

Gold

Beijing 2008

200 metres Freestyle

Gold

Beijing 2008

200 metres Butterfly

Gold

Beijing 2008

100 metres Butterfly

Gold

London 2012

4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

London 2012

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

London 2012

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Silver

London 2012

200 metres Individual Medley

Gold

London 2012

200 metres Butterfly

Silver

London 2012

100 metres Butterfly

Gold

Rio 2016

4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Rio 2016

4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

Gold

Rio 2016

4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

Gold

Rio 2016

200 metres Individual Medley

Gold

Rio 2016

200 metres Butterfly

Gold

Rio 2016

100 metres Butterfly

Silver

