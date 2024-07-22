Highlights Since the Olympic Games were formed, fans have witnessed many iconic names make a name for themselves on the highest stage.

From gymnastics to fencing, these iconic athletes have put the Games on the map and have created history more than once.

The likes of Michael Phelps and Larisa Latynina have set jaw-dropping records and inspired many.

With the Olympics around the corner, there is a fantastic opportunity to look back at the most decorated athletes who have dominated their respective disciplines.

To win multiple medals in one games requires dedication and adaptability, and to win across numerous iterations of the Olympics displays longevity that writes athletes into the history books for years to come.

This list of the top 10 athletes with the most Olympic medals is a who’s who of the games, highlighting athletes who have enjoyed sustained success across numerous disciplines.

Athletes with most medals at the Summer Olympics (as of 22/07/24) Athlete Sport Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total Michael Phelps Swimming USA 23 3 2 28 Larisa Latynina Gymnastics USSR 9 5 4 18 Nikolai Adrianov Gymnastics USSR 7 5 3 15 Boris Shakhlin Gymnastics USSR 7 4 2 13 Edoardo Mangiarotti Fencing Italy 6 5 2 13 Takashi Ono Gymnastics Japan 5 4 4 13 Paavo Nurmi Athletics Finland 9 3 0 12 Birgit Fischer Canoeing East Germany/Germany 8 4 0 12 Sawao Kato Gymnastics Japan 8 3 1 12 Jenny Thompson Swimming USA 8 3 1 12

10 Jenny Thompson

Swimming

The first of a few swimmers on this list, Jenny Thompson, competed in the butterfly and freestyle strokes for the United States from 1992 to 2004. Thompson won a whopping eight gold medals in her Olympic career, as well as three silvers and a bronze. There are some other athletes who have also won 12 medals, but the top-heavy nature of her wins means she sneaks into this list.

Jenny Thompson's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Barcelona 1992 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold Barcelona 1992 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Barcelona 1992 100 metres Freestyle Silver Atlanta 1996 4 x 200 metres Freestyle Rela Gold Atlanta 1996 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold Atlanta 1996 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Sydney 2000 4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Sydney 2000 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold Sydney 2000 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Sydney 2000 100 metres Freestyle Bronze Athens 2004 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Silver Athens 2004 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Silver

9 Sawao Kato

Gymnastics

Sawao Kato was a stalwart in the Japanese gymnastics team, and has 12 Olympic medals to show for it. Competing from 1968 to 1976, Kato has exactly the same medal tally as Thompson, with eight golds, three silvers and one bronze. Kato was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2001, and was also given the title of professor emeritus at the University of Tsukuba.

Sawao Kato's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Mexico City 1968 Team All-Around Gold Mexico City 1968 Rings Bronze Mexico City 1968 Individual All-Around Gold Mexico City 1968 Floor Exercise Gold Munich 1972 Team All-Around Gold Munich 1972 Pommelled Horse Silver Munich 1972 Parallel Bars Gold Munich 1972 Individual All-Around Gold Munich 1972 Horizontal Bar Silver Montreal 1976 Team All-Around Gold Montreal 1976 Parallel Bars Gold Montreal 1976 Individual All-Around Silver

8 Birgit Fisher

Canoeing

Canoeing is not necessarily the first sport that comes to mind when you think of the Summer Olympics. Birgit Fisher, however, is the most successful athlete in the field. The German competed for both East Germany and Germany from 1980 to 2004, enjoying a 24-year Olympic career. Fisher also won 12 medals, but all of hers were gold (8) and silver (4). Her lack of bronzes means she leapfrogs the previously mentioned athletes. Specialising in canoe sprint, Fisher won medals in each of the games she participated in. Fisher’s longevity also means that she has been both the youngest and oldest-ever champion in canoeing at the Olympics.

Birgit Fisher's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Moscow 1980 Kayak Singles, 500 metres Gold Seoul 1988 Kayak Singles, 500 metres Silver Seoul 1988 Kayak Fours, 500 metres Gold Seoul 1988 Kayak Doubles, 500 metres Gold Barcelona 1992 Kayak Singles, 500 metres Gold Barcelona 1992 Kayak Fours, 500 metres Silver Atlanta 1996 Kayak Fours, 500 metres Gold Atlanta 1996 Kayak Doubles, 500 metres Silver Sydney 2000 Kayak Fours, 500 metres Gold Sydney 2000 Kayak Doubles, 500 metres Gold Athens 2004 Kayak Fours, 500 metres Gold Athens 2004 Kayak Doubles, 500 metres Silver

7 Paavo Nurmi

Athletics

Paavo Nurmi was a Finnish middle to long-distance runner who won nine gold medals across three Olympics. At the 1924 Paris games, Nurmi managed to win five golds in a single games, an incredible feat for an endurance athlete. This included wins in the 1500m, 3000m team and 5000m races, as well as two cross-country titles. Despite the Finn’s successes, he was suspended before the 1932 games due to strained relations between Finland and Sweden. This meant that Nurmi was prevented from adding to his already filled trophy cabinet before retirement.

Paavo Nurmi's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Antwerp 1920 Cross-Country, Team Gold Antwerp 1920 Cross-Country, Individual Gold Antwerp 1920 5,000 metres Silver Antwerp 1920 10,000 metres Gold Paris 1924 Cross-Country, Team Gold Paris 1924 Cross-Country, Individual Gold Paris 1924 5,000 metres Gold Paris 1924 3,000 metres, Team Gold Paris 1924 1,500 metres Gold Amsterdam 1928 5,000 metres Silver Amsterdam 1928 3,000 metres Steeplechase Silver Amsterdam 1928 10,000 metres Gold

6 Takashi Ono

Gymnastics

The second of the Japanese gymnasts on this list, Takashi Ono competed from 1952 to 1964 and took home 13 medals in the process. A very versatile gymnast, Ono won gold medals in almost every discipline. He won gold in the horizontal bar, vault and team disciplines, as well as medals in the all-around, pommel horse, parallel bars and rings. His prolific Olympic career was recognised in 1998 as he was inducted to the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Takashi Ono's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Helsinki 1952 Horse Vault Bronze Melbourne 1956 Team All-Around Silver Melbourne 1956 Pommelled Horse Silver Melbourne 1956 Parallel Bars Bronze Melbourne 1956 Individual All-Around Silver Melbourne 1956 Horizontal Bar Gold Rome 1960 Team All-Around Gold Rome 1960 Rings Bronze Rome 1960 Parallel Bars Bronze Rome 1960 Individual All-Around Silver Rome 1960 Horse Vault Gold Rome 1960 Horizontal Bar Gold Tokyo 1964 Team All-Around Gold

5 Edoardo Mangiarotti

Fencing

Another athlete with incredible longevity, Edoardo Mangiarotti was at the top of the fencing world for decades. His Olympic career spanned from 1936 to 1960, and he won 13 medals in the process. The Italian competed in both the foil and épée competitions, supporting Italy to multiple team victories throughout his career. With a career blighted by the Second World War, Mangiarotti is another athlete on this list that could have enjoyed even more success if not for international politics. To make his career all the more impressive, the Italian was awarded a Platinum Wreath by the International Olympic Committee for winning 39 medals in the Olympics and World Championships.

Edoardo Mangiarotti's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Berlin 1936 Épée, Team Gold London 1948 Foil, Team Silver London 1948 Épée, Team Silver London 1948 Épée, Individual Bronze Helsinki 1952 Foil, Team Silver Helsinki 1952 Foil, Individual Silver Helsinki 1952 Épée, Team Gold Helsinki 1952 Épée, Individual Gold Melbourne 1956 Foil, Team Gold Melbourne 1956 Épée, Team Gold Melbourne 1956 Épée, Individual Bronze Rome 1960 Foil, Team Silver Rome 1960 Épée, Team Gold

4 Boris Shakhlin

Gymnastics

A return to gymnastics, and the first Soviet athlete on this list. Competing from 1956 to 1964, Boris Shakhlin won 13 medals in his Olympic career, seven of which were gold. Starting his career with two gold medals in Melbourne in 1956, the Soviet then won seven medals at the next games in Rome. Another member of the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, Shakhlin retired at the age of 35 after a heart attack brought his career to a premature end. Until 1980, Shakhlin held the top spot for the most decorated male Olympic athlete, but he was ultimately succeeded by another great in gymnastics.

Boris Shakhlin's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Melbourne 1956 Team All-Around Gold Melbourne 1956 Pommelled Horse Gold Rome 1960 Team All-Around Silver Rome 1960 Rings Silver Rome 1960 Pommelled Horse Gold Rome 1960 Parallel Bars Gold Rome 1960 Individual All-Around Gold Rome 1960 Horse Vault Gold Rome 1960 Horizontal Bar Bronze Tokyo 1964 Team All-Around Silver Tokyo 1964 Rings Bronze Tokyo 1964 Individual All-Around Silver Tokyo 1964 Horizontal Bar Gold

3 Nikolai Andrianov

Gymnastics

The successor to Shakhlin, and direct predecessor of the top athlete on this list, Nikolai Andrianov, won an incredible 15 medals across his three Olympic Games. He set the tone in Munich in 1972, where he took home the gold in floor exercise and medalled in the vault and team competitions. His career only continued to yield medals from there, as he won 13 medals in the subsequent two Games across a plethora of disciplines. In the late 1990s to early 2000s, Andrianov was the coach of the Japanese gymnastics team, and worked in coaching throughout his life after retiring as an athlete.

Nikolai Andrianov's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Munich 1972 Team All-Around Silver Munich 1972 Horse Vault Bronze Munich 1972 Floor Exercise Gold Montreal 1976 Team All-Around Silver Montreal 1976 Rings Gold Montreal 1976 Pommelled Horse Bronze Montreal 1976 Parallel Bars Silver Montreal 1976 Individual All-Around Gold Montreal 1976 Horse Vault Gold Montreal 1976 Floor Exercise Gold Moscow 1980 Team All-Around Gold Moscow 1980 Individual All-Around Silver Moscow 1980 Horse Vault Gold Moscow 1980 Horizontal Bar Bronze Moscow 1980 Floor Exercise Silver

2 Larisa Latynina

Gymnastics

The most decorated woman in Olympic history, Larisa Latynina was a Soviet gymnast who competed from 1956 to 1964. Her tally of 18 medals puts her three clear of Andrianov, and six clear of her nearest female competitor in Birgit Fisher. Fisher still holds the record for the number of gold medals achieved by a female Olympic athlete, with nine. Competing in the 1950s and 1960s, Latynina is credited with setting the tone for Soviet gymnastics, effectively walking so that Andrianov and Shakhlin could run. Her post-career exploits were also very much related to coaching, as she became a coach for the Soviet national gymnastics team after her retirement in 1966.

Larisa Latynina's Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Melbourne 1956 Uneven Bars Silver Melbourne 1956 Team Portable Apparatus Bronze Melbourne 1956 Team All-Around Gold Melbourne 1956 Individual All-Around Gold Melbourne 1956 Horse Vault Gold Melbourne 1956 Floor Exercise Gold Rome 1960 Uneven Bars Silver Rome 1960 Team All-Around Gold Rome 1960 Individual All-Around Gold Rome 1960 Horse Vault Bronze Rome 1960 Floor Exercise Gold Rome 1960 Balance Beam Silver Tokyo 1964 Uneven Bars Bronze Tokyo 1964 Team All-Around Gold Tokyo 1964 Individual All-Around Silver Tokyo 1964 Horse Vault Silver Tokyo 1964 Floor Exercise Gold Tokyo 1964 Balance Beam Bronze

1 Michael Phelps

Swimming

With 10 more medals than any athlete on this list, Michael Phelps is set to be the most decorated Olympic performer for a long time. The American swimmer competed from 2004 to 2016, and won an incredible 28 medals, 23 of which were gold. Phelps also has 66 medals including World Championships and Pan-Pacific Championships. Perhaps his most successful Olympics was in Beijing in 2008, where the American took home eight medals, all being gold after an undefeated run throughout the games. Phelps’ domination is also displayed by his setting of 39 world records, 29 of which are in individual events. Unsurprisingly, this is the most records set by any swimmer recognised by FINA. A household name and perpetual quiz question answer, Phelps is the most successful Olympic athlete to date. Topping this list by a margin is a testament to his embodiment of the characteristics of athletes on this list: dedication and longevity.

Michael Phelps' Olympic medals Olympics Event Medal Athens 2004 400 metres Individual Medley Gold Athens 2004 4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Athens 2004 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold Athens 2004 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Bronze Athens 2004 200 metres Individual Medley Gold Athens 2004 200 metres Freestyle Bronze Athens 2004 200 metres Butterfly Gold Athens 2004 100 metres Butterfly Gold Beijing 2008 400 metres Individual Medley Gold Beijing 2008 4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Beijing 2008 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold Beijing 2008 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Beijing 2008 200 metres Individual Medley Gold Beijing 2008 200 metres Freestyle Gold Beijing 2008 200 metres Butterfly Gold Beijing 2008 100 metres Butterfly Gold London 2012 4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay Gold London 2012 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold London 2012 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Silver London 2012 200 metres Individual Medley Gold London 2012 200 metres Butterfly Silver London 2012 100 metres Butterfly Gold Rio 2016 4 x 200 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Rio 2016 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay Gold Rio 2016 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay Gold Rio 2016 200 metres Individual Medley Gold Rio 2016 200 metres Butterfly Gold Rio 2016 100 metres Butterfly Silver