Athletic Club and Rangers will go head-to-head in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at San Mames on Thursday night, after a tense first leg left the tie in the balance.

The two sides battled to a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in the first-leg despite Rangers having ten men for over 80 minutes, with Liam Kelly saving a penalty in the process. Since then Barry Ferguson's side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen this past weekend, while Ernesto Valverde's side claimed a 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Both sides have big decisions to make for their teams in order to get a positive result, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Athletic Club Team News

Inaki Williams major doubt

Athletic Club have been dealt a major blow in the build-up to the clash with star winger Inaki Williams suffering a hamstring strain and now a big doubt for the game. Yuri Berchiche is also unavailable through injury, but Valverde has a fully-fit squad to choose from aside from that.