Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner heads into the mid-October international break with his side in the relegation zone of the Premier League, having suffered a tough start to the 2024/25 season, and The Athletic's Jordan Campbell believes his job could be at risk should such performances continue.

Glasner was appointed head coach in February earlier this year, and stunned fans with an exceptional end to the season, which saw the Eagles record six wins out of seven to match their highest ever points tally of 49.

However, circumstances have changed drastically, it seems, and the south London side are yet to register a single victory in their first seven fixtures of the current Premier League season.

Glasner Could be Sacked if Poor Form Continues

Ambitions for a Leicester-like season have been quickly dispelled

Campbell, writing for The Athletic, insisted that the Palace boss should look to return to winning ways sooner than later, in order to avoid what would otherwise be an inevitable conclusion to his tenure at the club. He wrote:

"In winning six of their final seven games of last season Crystal Palace played some scintillating football. It looked like he had unlocked an energy within what is a vibrant squad. Any notions of Palace going supersonic and doing a Leicester this season have sadly been misplaced. "Losing Michael Olise was always going to be a blow but they put in one of the worst first-half performances of the season against Manchester United, making it look like they were facing the blue half of the city. The Austrian should get time, and Palace were better against Liverpool, but if they keep squandering chances the winless run could get out of hand."

Admittedly, the fixture list for Palace has not been forgiving, and despite tough ties with Chelsea and Liverpool, the players still displayed a promising fight to at least challenge the opposition. However, in other moments, such as against Manchester United, as pointed out by Campbell, Palace were far from the required standard, and such inconsistency may be damning for their season aspirations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace are one of four teams who are to register a single Premier League victory in the 2024/25 campaign.

Undeniably, the loss of 22-year-old star, Michael Olise, over the summer, will have taken a significant hit to the quality of the Palace dressing room.

However, having splurged over £40 million on attacking duo Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah, one could expect that this transfer business should perhaps soften the blow at least a little for £86,000-a-week man Glasner. Nonetheless, the Austrian still heads into the international break with confidence from his higher-ups for now, given his previous record at the club, and there is optimism that he may soon turn the tide around.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta Future in Doubt at Selhurst Park

The Frenchman was on scintillating form last season

Mateta's incredible 16-goal campaign last term saw him generate plenty of transfer interest over the summer, but after a move failed to materialize, the Frenchman also saw his performances take a hit. With just two league goals in seven outings, Mateta also lost his starting place as the team's center-forward last time out, with new-man Nketiah receiving the nod instead.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Appearances 35 Goals 16 Shots Per Game 1.3 Aerial Duels Per Game 1.4 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 Match rating 6.88

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the 27-year-old could be next in-line to depart from Selhurst Park, with consistent minutes no longer guaranteed. Talks over a new contract have also stalled due to lucrative wage demands close to £100,000 being deemed far too excessive for Palace, so a transfer out could soon be on the cards.

