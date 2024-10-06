Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hasn't endured a strong start to the Premier League season with no wins in seven to start to the campaign - and Athletic journalist Carl Anka has aired his fears for the club by stating that the Austrian 'introduced him to a vibe that he can't maintain' after their strong end to last season.

The Eagles tasted defeat against Liverpool in a 1-0 loss on home soil to continue their winless start to the top-flight campaign, and although defeat would perhaps have been expected against the Reds, it has done little to alleviate the fears of fans who have yet to see them victorious in the Premier League this season. Losses to expected bottom-half sides in Everton and Brentford alongside a draw with Leicester City means that the club are struggling in the relegation zone - and The Athletic journalist Anka has shared his worries for Glasner's men after their strong run of form last season.

Oliver Glasner 'Can't Maintain' Last Season's Form

The Palace boss was on fire over Easter but their form has dropped

Following their loss to Arne Slot's Reds, Palace are now firmly in the relegation zone with just five goals scored - with only Manchester United having garnered the same and with Southampton as the only worst-scoring side in the division - and their lack of impetus going forward means that the Eagles need to up their game if they are to steer clear of any drop zone woes by the end of May.

Crystal Palace's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 0 =20th Goals scored 5 =19th Shots taken per game 13.1 10th Shots conceded per game 12.6 8th xG 9.44 15th

And posting on X (formerly Twitter), Anka aired his fears for Palace after their superb end to the previous campaign - stating that the Eagles 'cannot maintain' the form shown in Spring after some poor outings this time around. He said:

"There's a lot of mitigating factors, but I fear that Oliver Glasner introduced me to a vibe last season that he can no longer maintain..."

Palace Have Enough Quality to Survive

It could be a case of their new stars beginning to click

Glasner took over in February when Palace were 15th in the table and had slight relegation woes, and although he won his opening game, the south London outfit went five games without a win to continue their poor form.

However, a late run to the season end saw them win six of their last seven games to finish in the top-half, with stars such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta especially impressing to give fans hope over the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Glasner has won nine of his 22 games in charge of Crystal Palace.

Olise moved to Bayern Munich in a £50million deal, but the majority of their young squad has been kept together - barring the sale of star defence Joachim Andersen to Fulham.

Palace bought well with the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix joining the club late on in the window, but it could take time for their new stars to blossom at Selhurst Park. However, once they do click, there is more than enough Premier League quality for them to survive and kick on into the season and potentially record a top-half finish as they did last season with a revival into the second half of the campaign - especially if stars such as Eze and Mateta can get firing in the final third.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-10-24.