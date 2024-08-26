Key Takeaways The Atlanta Dream aims for the playoffs after recent wins, led by the standout performances of Gray, Howard, Charles, & Canada.

The Indiana Fever seek their first postseason berth since 2016. Clark stands out with her impressive scoring trends.

Predictions favor the Indiana Fever to cover the spread, game to go over 166.5 points, with Clark under 21.5 points and Gray surpassing 16.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from tonight's slate features the Atlanta Dream (10-17 SU, 15-12 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (13-15 SU, 16-12 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Mon. Aug 26 Where State Farm Arena Time 7:30 PM EST Location Atlanta, GA TV NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV

Dream vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Atlanta is the slight underdog vs. Indiana

The Dream's season turned into a nightmare entering the midseason break, courtesy of an eight-game losing skid. At that point, making the playoffs seemed unrealistic. However, Atlanta has changed that narrative a bit, winning three of the previous four games. In the team's recent outing -- an 82-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night -- Allisha Gray headlined four starters who reached double figures.

She finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Rhyne Howard added 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Tina Charles posted a double-double that included 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Jordin Canada contributed 13 points and six assists. Although their three-game winning streak was snapped with the loss to Phoenix, the Dream trail the Chicago Sky by just a half-game for the final playoff berth, which makes each game nearly a must-win for Atlanta down the stretch.

On the other side of the equation, the Fever recently saw their two-game winning streak end with a 90-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Although Caitlin Clark (23 points and eight assists) and Kelsey Mitchell (21 points and four rebounds) had solid outings, their effort was not enough to slow down Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, who led all scorers with 31 points.

Despite the setback, however, Indiana still controls its own destiny. And if this group plays reasonably well over the next few weeks, they can secure their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Dream vs. Fever Picks

Spread

The Dream opened as a 1.5-point underdog, but the line has moved to 2.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Dream are 5-0-2 in their last seven games overall.

Atlanta is 4-0-1 in its last five home games.

Meanwhile, the Fever are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 contests.

In its last 17 matchups against teams with an overall losing record, Indiana is 11-5-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 166.5 points (via DraftKings). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Dream's last seven games against teams with a losing record.

five times in the Dream's last seven games against teams with a losing record. The OVER total is 9-3 in the Fever's last 12 home outings.

total is 9-3 in the Fever's last 12 home outings. In the previous 11 meetings between these teams, the OVER total has prevailed eight times.

total has prevailed eight times. The OVER total is 7-3 in the last 10 times these two franchises clashed in Atlanta.

total is 7-3 in the last 10 times these two franchises clashed in Atlanta. Prediction: UNDER 166.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Fresh off her 23-point, eight-assist effort against Minnesota, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark is averaging 17.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against the Dream this season, Clark has averaged 11.5 points on 39.1 percent shooting overall and 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

points on 39.1 percent shooting overall and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. Clark has played against Eastern Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 16.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark UNDER 21.5 points

Following her 22-7-3 effort against the Mercury, Allisha Gray is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Gray is putting up 15.9 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups between these two teams this season, Gray has averaged 15.5 on shooting splits of .321/.333/.714.

on shooting splits of .321/.333/.714. Gray has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.4 points per game.

points per game. In 15 home contests, the Atlanta Dream guard averages 16.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Gray has averaged 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Allisha Gray OVER 16.5 points

Dream vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-2.5) OddsShark

Indiana Fever (-2.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 166.5 points (DraftKings)

OVER 166.5 points (DraftKings) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark UNDER 21.5 points

Caitlin Clark UNDER 21.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Allisha Gray OVER 16.5 points