Highlights The Atlanta Dream is the underdog and struggling with a five-game losing streak.

The Las Vegas Aces have improved with recent wins and are performing better.

Betting trends favor Atlanta in spread and Las Vegas in points, with Wilson & Gray predicted to exceed their point totals.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Atlanta Dream (7-14 SU, 9-12 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (14-7 SU, 10-11 ATS) as these teams face off for the second time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Fri. July 12 Where Gateway Center Arena Time 7:30 PM EST Location College Park, GA TV ION

Dream vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Atlanta is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

The Dream got off to a decent start in 2024, posting a 6-6 record through their first 12 games. Following their .500 start, they dropped their next three contests before getting back on track with a 78-74 win over the Connecticut Sun on June 28.

Since that win, though, Atlanta has taken an "L" in each of their last five games. This includes a 78-69 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Sky .

In that contest, Allisha Gray scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. She also collected six rebounds and tallied two blocks.

Haley Jones -- who is averaging six points per contest this season -- added 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Naz Hillmon added 12 points and six boards off the bench for an Atlanta squad that shot just 40.6 percent overall and 20 percent from 3-point range.

On the other side of this matchup, like the Dream, Las Vegas was 6-6 through its first 12 games as well. However, over the past couple of weeks, it has returned to championship form. After the mediocre start, the Aces reeled off six straight victories before a 98-93 OT loss against the Los Angeles Sparks .

The minor setback did not keep this group down for long, as it enters this matchup on a two-game winning streak with a pair of victories against the Dallas Wings (104-85) and the Seattle Storm (84-79).

In the five-point victory against Seattle, four of the Aces' starters reached double figures. Jackie Young led the pack with 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists. She connected on 10 of her 19 attempts overall and went 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

A'ja Wilson provided Las Vegas with another stellar performance at both ends of the floor. She notched the first 20-20 game of her career with 24 points and 20 rebounds. From a defensive perspective, she added three steals and four blocks.

Kelsey Plum added 13 points and four assists, while Chelsea Gray contributed 11 points and six assists, helping her team improve to 8-1 since returning to the rotation. When these teams faced each other earlier this season, Atlanta won that game 78-74. Will the Aces avenge that loss, or will the Dream pull off another upset?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Dream vs. Aces Picks

Spread

Thanks to a stretch of eight wins in nine outings, the defending champions are a 13.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Dream are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 outings.

Atlanta is 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests against the Aces.

In their last seven "home" games against Las Vegas, the Dream are 6-1 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

In its last eight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents, Las Vegas is 5-3 against the spread.

The Aces are 2-4 ATS in their last six "road" contests.

Prediction: Atlanta Dream (+13.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 167.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 15 times in the Dream's last 22 home games.

15 times in the Dream's last 22 home games. These teams have failed to exceed the points total for this matchup three times in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Atlanta and Las Vegas average a combined 164.6 points per game, which is 2.9 points less than the projected over/under total.

Opponents of these teams have averaged 164.3 points per outing, which is 3.2 points fewer than the game's total.

Prediction: UNDER 167.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off the first 20-20 game of her career, A'ja Wilson is my key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson has been averaging 26.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous regular season matchup against Atlanta, Wilson finished with 28 points and nine rebounds on 12-of-27 shooting from the field.

points and nine rebounds on 12-of-27 shooting from the field. Wilson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 24.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 road contests, the Las Vegas center is averaging 13.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 26.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

Following her impressive 20-point, six-rebound effort against Chicago, Allisha Gray is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Gray puts up 16.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Las Vegas this season, Gray scored 24 points on 40 percent shooting overall and 85.7 percent from 3-point range (6-of-7).

points on 40 percent shooting overall and 85.7 percent from 3-point range (6-of-7). Gray has played against Western Conference teams eight times this season, averaging 17.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 home contests, the Atlanta Dream guard is averaging 15.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Gray has averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup ALL five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Allisha Gray OVER 19.5 points

Dream vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Atlanta Dream (+13.5) OddShark

Atlanta Dream (+13.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Allisha Gray OVER 18.5 points