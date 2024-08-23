Key Takeaways The Atlanta Dream are the underdogs against Phoenix but are on a 3-game winning streak.

The Dream have strong ATS trends, while the Mercury have struggled in recent games.

Player prop bets: Bet on Kahleah Copper to score over 22.5 points and Allisha Gray over 15.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from tonight's slate features the Atlanta Dream (10-17 SU, 15-12 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (15-14 SU, 17-12 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Fri. Aug 23 Where Gateway Center Arena Time 7:30 PM EST Location College Park, GA TV ION

Dream vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Atlanta is the underdog vs. Phoenix

The Dream got off to a decent start in 2024, posting seven wins in their first 16 games. But the bottom kind of fell out, as the team concluded the first half of the season with eight straight losses. However, since league play has resumed, the Dream's stock has been trending upward. Atlanta has reeled off three consecutive wins over the past week, including a 72-63 victory over the Mercury on Wednesday night.

In that contest, Allisha Gray led the team with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds and two assists. Rhyne Howard added 19 points and three assists, while Tina Charles chipped in with 12 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. Charles surpassed Tina Thompson as the No. 2 scorer in WNBA history.

On the other side of the equation, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner were the only players to reach double figures for the Mercury. Copper scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Griner finished with 14 points and eight boards. Phoenix got off to a slow start, trailing 19-6 after the first quarter before battling back to tie the contest at 48 heading into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta pulled away with a 17-2 run en route to outscoring Phoenix by a 24-15 margin in the game's final 10 minutes. Will the Mercury bounce back from a disappointing showing, or will the Dream push their winning streak to four games?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Dream vs. Mercury Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Dream opened as a one-point underdog. However, at the time of this writing, the line has moved to three points (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Dream are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

Atlanta is 4-1 ATS in its last five home outings.

The Dream are 8-0-1 ATS in their last nine tries against teams with a winning record.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Phoenix is 2-7 ATS in its last nine matchups against Atlanta.

In their last five "road" games against the Dream, the Mercury are 0-5 against the spread.

Prediction: Atlanta Dream (+3)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 162.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 11 times in the Dream's last 16 home games.

11 times in the Dream's last 16 home games. The UNDER total is 7-3 in the Mercury's last 10 outings against the Dream.

total is 7-3 in the Mercury's last 10 outings against the Dream. The total has gone UNDER 14 times in the last 20 meetings between these teams.

14 times in the last 20 meetings between these teams. The UNDER total is 16-5 in the last 21 times these two franchises clashed in Atlanta.

total is 16-5 in the last 21 times these two franchises clashed in Atlanta. Prediction: UNDER 162.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 22-point, six-rebound effort when these teams faced off two days ago, Kahleah Copper is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Do Copper's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Copper is averaging 23.1 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against the Dream this season, Copper has averaged 30.0 points and 6.0 rebounds on slash lines of .467/.333/.625.

points and rebounds on slash lines of .467/.333/.625. Copper has played against Eastern Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 road contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard averages 23.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Copper has averaged 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points

After scoring a team-high 21 points against Phoenix the first time around, Allisha Gray is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Gray is putting up 15.7 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups between these two teams this season, Gray has averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 53.8 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from 3-point range.

points and rebounds on 53.8 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from 3-point range. Gray has suited up against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.9 points per game.

points per game. In 14 home contests, the Atlanta Dream guard averages 15.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Gray has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Allisha Gray OVER 15.5 points

Dream vs. Mercury Final Picks

The Spread: Atlanta Dream (+3) OddsShark

Atlanta Dream (+3) OddsShark Over/Under: UNDER 162.5 points (OddsShark)

UNDER 162.5 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points

Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Allisha Gray OVER 15.5 points