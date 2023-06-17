Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews isn’t too worried about his job for the team as he prepares to work with a third quarterback in as many seasons.

Whilst the Indianapolis Colts might have the most prominent ‘quarterback carousel’ in the NFL right now, the Atlanta Falcons aren’t too far behind in that department, as after years of having Matt Ryan as their starter, they are preparing to go into 2023 with their 3rd quarterback in as many seasons.

Ryan was the man through the 2021 season, with Marcus Mariota starting the majority of games in 2022, with this year’s starter set to be Desmond Ridder, who the Falcons took with the #74 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now each of those quarterbacks comes with their own different traits and skill sets, which can make it hard for their teammates to adjust to knowing that the playbook and schemes will be different for each man.

But for Pro Bowl tackle Jake Matthews, who has blocked for all three men, and who the Falcons paid out $55m to protect their blindsides, doing this just comes as part of the job.

Jake Matthews takes the Atlanta Falcons’ new moves in his stride

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Matthews revealed what his mindset was when having to deal with the constant changes in the backfield behind him, noting that his attitude is to simply do what the coaches tell him to do and take things from there:

Personally for me, I think it's just part of being a pro. They drafted me and they brought me in here with an understanding of ‘hey, this guy is going to get the job done no matter what you ask him to do’. And I take a lot of pride in that, that I'm a dependable person, I'd like to think I can adapt to whatever we need to do, and it's just something from a young age, going back to my family, my dad always said ‘you’re going to do what's asked of you, you're going to give it everything you got'.

I think it's kind of simple thinking, but it really carries over to the highest level of professional football and 'hey, what does the coach expect and want, are we gonna have a team with a mobile quarterback or a pocket passer whatever it is?' ‘Yeah, Coach, I can get the job done’. So it's something that comes with being a pro I think, comes with having a lot of pride in your play.

At least he has the right attitude about it, and based on his PFF rankings from last year has managed to handle the change pretty well, ranking 16th overall in terms of tackles in the league when it comes to performance, and if he can take that level of performance into this season, then Ridder should have a good standing to be able to show what he can do, and maybe establish himself as the man for the Falcons moving forward.