Highlights The Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greatly diminished their chances of making the NFL Playoffs.

In the NFC South, the Falcons, Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints currently sit at 6-7, with the tiebreaker belonging to Tampa Bay.

Atlanta has a favorable schedule compared to Tampa Bay's, but injuries to key players may hinder their chances.

After a painful 29-25 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, the Atlanta Falcons are reeling in the NFC South.

Losing to their divisional rivals knocked them out of the driver’s seat and into a three-way 6-7 logjam in the kids’ table division along with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to Week 14, the Falcons owned a 63% chance to make the NFL Playoffs. That number plummeted to 33% following the heartbreaking defeat to the Bucs.

Now, it all comes down to the final four games. Atlanta needs Tampa Bay to drop at least one of their next four and may need to sweep their own remaining games to give themselves the coveted postseason berth.

Currently, the Buccaneers own the tiebreaker over the other two teams, but all three still have two divisional games on the schedule. New Orleans needs both Tampa Bay and Atlanta to falter, as they currently have no leverage in any of the tiebreaker scenarios.

Here's a look at the Falcons' potential path to the postseason.

It's been a season of lessons for the Atlanta Falcons

Turnovers have squandered several opportunities

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This past Sunday, Atlanta outgained Tampa Bay by 144 yards, racking up 434 of their own against 290 for the Bucs.

But an early turnover that led to a Tampa touchdown and a pair of missed field goals from typically reliable kicker Younghoe Koo ultimately did the Falcons in.

While just 10 quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions than second-year signal-caller Desmond Ridder, 25 have a better interception rate than his, which comes in at 2.7%. As Ridder said after the game, "There is a lot of things we are going to clean up and a lot of things we’re going to learn from and get better from and come out better in the back end."

How many different variations of that sentence have Atlanta fans heard this season?

In a season where the Falcons are tied for 21st in turnover differential, you’d think they'd have learned enough lessons by now.

To their credit, in the face of another crushing loss, the team stayed upbeat about their playoff chances.

Falcons safety Richie Grant embodied the team’s sentiment. "We had goals today," he said, "We knew what was riding on this game, and we didn’t get the job done, and it hurt. But at the same time, we're not out of it. We’ve still got a chance to go do what we want to do. So, it's really just about learning from this one tomorrow, and we’ve got to move forward. We can't really just sit here and weep on this one."

The schedule favors Atlanta down the stretch

Despite not holding the tiebreaker, the Falcons have the most favorable schedule

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Although Atlanta blew a chance at home to grab the division by the neck, the schedule is tilted in their favor. While the Buccaneers still have matchups with the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Falcons have the third-easiest schedule in the entire league over the final four weeks.

Their only remaining game against a winning team comes at home against the Indianapolis Colts. And this week, they face off against the putrid Carolina Panthers.

It also seems unlikely that the Buccaneers will suddenly turn into world-beaters and run the table. However, Atlanta might need to do just that if they’re to sneak into the postseason.

Road games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints will make for critical tests for a squad with only two wins away from home all season. The Falcons' three division wins give them the edge over the Saints in this NFC standoff, but the Week 17 and 18 semi-round-robin will go a long way in deciding this race.

Week Buccaneers Falcons Saints 15 at Packers at Panthers vs. Giants 16 vs. Jaguars vs. Colts at Rams 17 vs. Saints at Bears at Buccaneers 18 at Panthers at Saints vs. Falcons

The final two weeks will be pivotal in determining the standings with all the different NFC South matchups, but the Falcons hold the more favorable slate.

A few Falcons are falling apart

Injury woes continue to haunt Atlanta

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, while the schedule plays in Atlanta’s favor, their injury report does not. Against the Bucs, they were missing several defensive starters in cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive tackle David Onyemata, and linebacker Nate Landman. They joined DT Grady Jarrett and LB Troy Andersen, who are out for the rest of the season.

The offensive line looked equally tattered after left tackle Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom went down against Tampa Bay. However, head coach Arthur Smith is hopeful that both will return to action against Carolina.

In the three-horse race for the division crown, defensive stalwart safety Jessie Bates III predicted that the coolest heads would prevail: "​​I think the team that comes out successful is the one that can weather through the storm, who can stay grounded no matter whether it’s going good or going bad.... We’re going to go to work and prepare like we’re a championship team. That’s the mindset."

With just four weeks to go, the NFC South is up for grabs, and everyone has a chance.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.