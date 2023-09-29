Highlights The Atlanta Falcons suffered a humbling loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, leaving the team feeling shocked and determined to never experience that feeling again.

The Falcons were undefeated previously, and the loss left a bad taste in their mouths. They need to regroup and focus on being more physical on the field, especially in their ground game.

Looking ahead to their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the Falcons must put the previous loss behind them and rely on their key playmakers, like Desmond Ridder and Bijan Robinson, to lead them to victory.

The Atlanta Falcons were handed their first loss of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. They lost 20-6 in a game where they didn't put up much of a fight. Desmond Ridder went 21-38 with 201 yards in the air and he never found the end zone. Bijan Robinson was handed the ball 10 times and held to only 33 yards rushing. The Falcons were 2-0 heading into this game with high hopes that were quickly dashed when the Lions went up 10 points before half.

The "Humbled" Falcons

It's safe to say the Falcons players weren't expecting to lose—or at least not that badly. The game was never really in question after the first half. The Falcons were especially bad on offense, where they managed a paltry 139 total passing yards and 3.1 yards per pass which was largely down to a porous performance from the offensive line, which gave up seven sacks.

With that kind of production in the passing game, it's no wonder Robinson and company couldn't get rolling on the ground, where they were held to just 44 yards. The defense actually played pretty well in forcing the Lions' potent offense into a couple of field goals in the red zone, but when your offense can't even compile 200 yards, you don't stand much chance of winning the game.

Falcons "Never Want" That Feeling Again

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the Falcons organization that was satisfied with the quality or effort exhibited by the team in that impotent Week 3 loss. However, as Robinson said, the team can use the disappointing loss as fuel for their inner fires so that whenever they're in a tough situation, they can think back to that terrible feeling after the Detroit loss and push themselves that much harder to be more physical and more desperate.

"Yeah, I mean, I feel like obviously I hate to say that, you know, we needed that to happen. Because we were on such a high note. And we got humbled, you know, real fast in that game. So, just having that feeling. We never want that to happen again. You know, just playing our brand of football, how we, you know, go out there play physical, be the more physical team for a whole four quarters. That's that's what we believe. And that's what we got to keep on, you know, putting in our heads on the field."

Falcons Bounce Back Game

Robinson talks about how the entire team felt that bad feeling of being humbled, and they never want it to happen again. The Falcons believe they can beat any team in the league, so this loss left a bad taste in their mouths. Moving forward, the Falcons have the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 in London, England.

How do the Falcons have a pick-me-up game? They do exactly what Robinson said: be the more physical team. Over his first two games in the NFL, Robinson rushed for a total of 180 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. They'll need him to have a short-term memory from last week and get back to the big playmaker that he is.

The 38 pass attempts by Ridder were a career high, and it only led to six points. The Falcons can't go down early like they did against the Lions, which forced them to throw the ball way more than they wanted to.

The Falcons have to get back to hard-nosed football and get their ground game back to optimal performance, and when they do drop back to pass, they'll need to consider keeping some extra guys in to help with protection if they want to head into Week 5 with a 3-1 record and remain atop their division.

