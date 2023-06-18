Atlanta Falcons stalwart Jake Matthews has sent something of a warning to new recruit Bijan Robinson, after the running back was taken in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Every so often in the NFL, there will be someone that comes along and makes you think that they can be the star of the league and someone you’ll desperately want to try and draft. More often than not it’s a quarterback, sometimes it can be a start defender, and occasionally it will be a running back.

This year we saw exactly that in the form of Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The electrifying 21-year-old had 3,410 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns to go with 805 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns in three years of college (via Sports Reference), and has all the potential to be a star in this league, which is why the Atlanta Falcons picked him up with the #8 pick.

But for tackle Jake Matthews, who is going to have to be blocking for Robinson this season and beyond, there is still a lot that needs to be done for Robinson to prove he can work in this league.

Atlanta Falcons star still needs to prove himself

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Matthews spoke about how excited he was to have someone of Robinson’s talent on the team, but noted that there was still stuff that needed to be done by the young man before he establishes himself in the NFL:

I think he's an incredible talent. And that's evident in the way he's played. I remember watching him in college and saying ‘hey, this guy's a stud’. And I think what's even a bigger testimony to the kind of player and guy is, is the way he's come in here, and the attitude and the personality he has, he's just the guy you want to do well by, and we take a lot of pride as an offensive line in creating holes for whoever's back there. But you can just tell you, he fits in well and has just got a great character that makes you want to do well for a guy like that, who comes in and you can tell he's such an authentic, good guy.

Maybe this is the grizzly veteran in me, but I'm thinking as him as a rookie coming in, he needs to prove something to us. He definitely is a talented guy, and we're going to take advantage of his ability. But one guy can't win a game, there's 11 guys going out at both times, and if one guy is messing up, I don't care who you have in your backfield, if we're not blocking the guys, we're not going to make any plays. So I think he's done a really good job of coming in and fitting into the team mindset we have and all that. And like I said, just speaking as an offensive lineman, it's up to us to give him opportunities where he can go out and showcase what he's capable of.

So it sounds as if Matthews has a few demands from Robinson before he steps on the field. Whether he'll be able to answer to them, we’ll just have to wait and see. But if he does, then we could be in for one incredible talent down the road.