Since the Atlanta Falcons mercifully traded Matt Ryan two seasons ago, they’ve wandered the wastelands of quarterback purgatory. Marcus Mariota started 13 games, Demond Ridder struggled for 17 games, and Tyler Heinicke did his best for four.

Eventually, head coach Arthur Smith got the boot for failing to find a QB that could harness the potential of three straight top 10 draft picks: TE Kyle Pitts (fourth overall), WR Drake London (eighth), and RB Bijan Robinson (eighth).

In their past three drafts, they’ve selected a single QB (Ridder in round three), sinking any chances of success. General managers often get fired for drafting first round QBs who bust, which is precisely why they tried to avoid drafting one early.

At this point, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot either finds his QB of the future or likely loses his job. There are veteran options out there, such as Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields, or even Kirk Cousins, who could fit nicely in Atlanta based on his previous track record.

Finding a Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, or Russell Wilson late in the draft sounds like an awesome plan. Until you realize it’s like trying to kill a deer with a Nerf gun from 500 yards. The overwhelming majority of good QBs go early, which is why their best chance to get back on track as a franchise would be to nab one of the Holy Trinity of QB prospects coming out in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here's how each one would fit in the ATL.

Caleb Williams, USC

The dream scenario

Obviously, the Falcons would have to give up a war chest of draft assets to pry the number one pick from the Chicago Bears. That’s likely what it’s going to take to get Williams, the near-consensus top QB prospect.

Just a year ago, the Carolina Panthers gave up WR D.J. Moore, a 2023 first (10th overall), a 2023 second, a 2024 first, and a 2025 second for the rights to the top pick. The Falcons would likely have to fork over even more as Williams projects to be a lot better than Bryce Young.

Nevertheless, Williams looks worth it. He’s the closest prospect we’ve seen to Patrick Mahomes since the man himself. And even if he’s 80 percent of K.C.’s magician, they’re in business. Atlanta already has all the skill position talent of a nine-year-old making trades on Madden franchise mode.

Their defense also over-performed last season and new head coach Raheem Morris did wonders with late-round defenders in Los Angeles. Even the offensive line played well before injuries took a toll.

Williams’ most oft-cited weakness also counts as his best strength: his ability/tendency to make plays out of structure. The good looks like him avoiding rushers and holding onto the ball until a receiver gets open for a big gain. The bad ends in sacks and turnovers as he ignores open receivers in structure because he’s always angling for the home run.

People passed on Mahomes because they felt he was too much of a gunslinger, unable to work inside the confines of an offense. At USC, the defense couldn’t stop a shopping cart, and the offense ran the same basic concepts, asking Williams to save the day on every snap. With NFL coaching, there’s no reason why he couldn’t strike a more reasonable balance.

For Atlanta, there’s better than even odds that dropping Wiliams into their potential supercar of an offense could lead to a division crown in the miserable NFC South next season.

Drake Maye, UNC

The greatest backup plan ever

If you’re a Falcons fan, you’d like to think that getting the second-rated draft prospect might be cheaper. Unfortunately, with the Commanders and Patriots so desperate for a QB, Atlanta still might have to trade for the top pick, even if they prefer Maye.

There are a decent amount of draftniks who flat-out prefer the North Carolina prospect anyway. Maye might not have quite as many ‘wow’ plays as Williams, but he’s actually more of a prototypical NFL signal caller.

First, at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he’s bigger than Williams, who stands 6-foot-1 and 216. That may not sound like a big difference, but that extra weight helps him shed arm tackles in the pocket, and the height helps you throw over the middle of the field. Maye is also surprisingly athletic, running for 582 yards and nine touchdowns on just 41 attempts this year—that’s just over 14 yards a carry.

He also completed nearly half of his throws of 20 or more air yards, with 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. However, when pressured, he struggled, going 39 for 90 for 606 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Both of these top-flight prospects don’t come without risks. Based on their college play alone, Williams and Maye would be behind Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and maybe even Kyler Murray for most draft-ologists. Still, those guys turned out pretty well.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

The hope and pray story

Unlike Maye and Williams, there’s a plausible scenario where Daniels could actually fall to the Falcons at the eighth pick. If the top two prospects end up in Chicago and Washington, that would leave only the Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, and Titans in front of Atlanta.

Other than New England, none of those teams really need a QB. Of course, the Broncos, Raiders, or some other team could trade up. Assuming Daniels does fall, the Falcons could then divert all the resources they would have spent moving up in the draft to rounding out the rest of the roster.

Daniels started the college season off the first-round radar thanks to his age (he’ll be 24 next December) and questions about his arm. Then he won the Heisman, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 TDs, and just four interceptions. He also tacked on another 1,134 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Clearly, Daniels' numbers speak to the type of prospect he is. However, the Falcons will have to ask themselves if playing five years in college gave him an advantage, if his arm can get it done at the NFL level, and if his 210-pound frame can take the accumulated punishment of a long season.

The Falcons could also take a shot on Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, but each comes with big red flags that make them fringe first-round prospects.

Atlanta could also continue to ride the veteran QB carousel from hell, but that’s not worked out well for the past two years. To win in the NFL, you’ve got to take chances. With the eighth overall pick and three quality candidates, it’s time to do just that.

